Patriots OL Jared Wilson 'Excited' About Position, Number Change

FOXBORO --- Take the Jared Wilson you knew from last season and throw it out the window.

The New England Patriots offensive lineman will look a tad different from his rookie season last year. He was the team's starting left guard in 2025, but will kick inside to play center -- his position back in college. Wilson will also don a new number, switching from No. 58 to No. 55, also the uniform he wore when he played at Georgia.

While he was relatively quiet when asked about the uniform switch, he explained what went into that decision.

Wilson's New Number Will Be Lined Up At New Position

"Just talked to my fiancée," Wilson told reporters after voluntary offseason workouts, acknowledging that he only wanted it because he wore in at Georgia. "That's pretty much it."

On the field, Wilson is tasked with a much more pressing task: Leading the Patriots offensive line at center. Still a young guy, he's working through Josh McDaniels' playbook -- one that he said took him all year to fully learn last season -- and enjoying the process.

Wilson will replace veteran Garrett Bradbury, who the Patriots traded away this offseason to the Chicago Bears.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots guard Jared Wilson (58) during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"There's Always Things To Learn"

He'll need to re-adapt to his old position, the one he didn't play last season. It might not take a lot of learning, but it will take some.

"Honestly, from guard to center, I mean, people say you gotta know all three positions on the interior offensive lineman. That is a very true statement, but it’s very different," Wilson said. "I was there before, played it in college, so I’m comfortable, but there’s always things to learn, always new things to learn and things to tweak."

Part of those new challenges including re-adapting to his old position, and building chemistry with the man tasked to replace him at left guard. Alijah Vera-Tucker, who signed with the Patriots after five seasons with the New York Jets, comes over after an injury-ridden start to his career. Through the first few weeks in New England, he's made an impression on the young lineman.

"Alijah’s a great dude," Wilson said. "I love him. Athletic freak. His feet are crazy. He’s a smart player. He’s going to be a great guy to have."

The rest of the starting offensive line is expected to remain the same. Will Campbell has gotten the vote of confidence from Patriots brass at left tackle, while Mike Onwenu and Morgan Moses are projected to stay at the right side. Wilson was drafted to be the Patriots' anchor at center, and now has the opportunity to do so.

So ahead of 2026, how does Wilson feel about playing center?

"Very excited. Very excited," he said. "I'll keep it at that."

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