Patriots HC Breaks Down Seahawks Challenge Before Super Bowl

The New England Patriots are preparing for their biggest game of the season as they take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

The Seahawks, like the Patriots, had 14 wins in the regular season and are clearly one of the best teams in the league. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about how dangerous the team can be on the offensive end.

"I mean, they're first in the league in scoring on defense, third on offense. Good mix of veterans and youth. So, any time that you have defenses that are good at keeping points down, it makes it real difficult. They disguise well, they blitz and sometimes they get pressure with rushing four. I mean, they've got four or five guys with six or seven sacks each," Vrabel said.

"Offensively, it's a mix of some of the West Coast stuff, some play action, but then just the scheme and Darnold's ability to operate and function, and not many people slow down JSN [Jaxon Smith-Njigba.] Kenneth Walker [III], the speed, he can hit the edge, he's not afraid to cut up. They've got an excellent special teams unit.

"That special teams has won them some football games, that broke it open against Atlanta, 6-6, I think it's tied at halftime. He takes the opening half kickoff or the second half kickoff to the house. Defense gets a couple turnovers, and then it's a blowout. So, we're going to have to be really good in all phases, but this is an excellent football team."

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald walks off of the field after a game against the New England Patriots. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Patriots Could Have Hands Full With Seahawks

The Seahawks have tremendous playmakers in all three phases, but the defense could possibly be the scariest. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald led the No. 1 defense as the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator two years ago before moving to Seattle and he has that unit humming along as well.

The Seahawks have allowed the fewest points all season and rank sixth in total yards allowed.

"I think that they've got everything in the bag. It just depends on what they want to use and do. And again, it looks like they don't have many busts. There's not guys running free a lot. They have the ability to play man-to-man, kind of move the safeties around, again, however they want down in the box. They've got a lot of good chess pieces that they utilize," Vrabel said of the defense.

The Patriots have already played three of the top five defenses in the league this postseason, so they are capable of beating strong teams, but it is going to take a concerted effort to make it happen on the biggest stage in the world against the Seahawks.

