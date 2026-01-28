The players on the New England Patriots are a little over a week away from playing in the biggest football game of their lives.

For 20 of the past 21 weeks, they have been getting ready for the game within the next couple of days, but this will be the largest stretch between matchups they have had all year. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about what the team's plans will be for the bye week before the Super Bowl.

"We have to get healthy. Staying the day, I think, helped us get a little bit of rest so we didn't get back late or try to sleep on a plane. We'll get moving around tomorrow. They'll lift, run and work out tomorrow, do some light football drills. The players will run those. I'll run the conditioning, things like that," Vrabel said in a recent press conference.

"And then we'll practice Thursday and Friday. Give them an opportunity to take a day off on Saturday, and then travel Sunday. Get some movement in, probably light movement back in the weight room before we travel. And then Monday will be like a bonus day, which we've used for coming off of a bye week to kind of do some drills and just some movement. And then Tuesday off. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, just try to keep it like a normal week."

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel before the AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Vrabel Has Plans For Patriots Lined Out

Vrabel has been to this rodeo before as a player for the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls during his career. Now, he has the chance to be on the other side of things as the head coach.

There is always this debate about when Super Bowl practice and preparation truly starts, and Vrabel shared his two cents on the matter.

"I think there's a lot of preparation. I think you want to try to avoid doing too much too early. And then also, how do you keep their attention next week, and focused and locked in? So, I think we have a good balance," Vrabel said.

"Coaches have been a good resource. Josh [McDaniels] has been a good resource. Obviously, he's coached in these with the extended break. So, there's just trying to find that sweet spot of doing enough here, but then also still having stuff out there that will keep them engaged."

If Vrabel and the Patriots coaching staff can find the right balance and get the team as ready as possible without going too far overboard, it might be what allows New England to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

