Patriots LB Returns to Practice Ahead of Super Bowl LX

The New England Patriots continue to keep close watch on the health of two key defenders as they march closer to their showdown with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl.

As New England once again took the practice fields of Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, Calif, six players received a designation on their latest injury and practice participation report. Quarterback Drake Maye was once again a full participant in practice, though he still remains on the injury report due to his right shoulder injury.

Linebacker Robert Spillane returned to practice and was a limited participant after sitting out Wednesday’s session with an ankle injury. Linebacker Harold Landry did not practice after he was limited on Wednesday with a knee injury.

With only one practice remaining before the Pats take the field at Levi’s Stadium to do battle with the Seahawks on Feb. 8, here’s is a look at the Patriots' latest injury report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Harold Landry III - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Morgan Moses - Not Injury Related / Rest

T Thayer Munford Jr. - Knee

LB Robert Spillane - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Joshua Farmer* - Hamstring

QB Drake Maye - Right Shoulder

* denotes player currently on injured reserve.

What it Means for the Patriots Defense:

New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III exits the field after defeating the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Landry was downgraded to non-participant status for the day’s session. Through 15 games played in the regular season, Landry compiled 27 solo tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading 8.5 sacks. He earned two total tackles in the Pats’ wild card round victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. He added two tackles against the Houston Texans in the divisional round. Landry did not play in the conference championship game against the Denver Broncos.

Spillane was listed as a limited participant with an ankle injury, upgraded from a non-participant just one day earlier. With just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter of last week’s Broncos game,Spillane walked to the blue medical tent for evaluation after apparently injuring his ankle. Shortly thereafter, he was spotted heading for the locker room. Though he was originally listed as questionable, Spillane eventually rejoined his teammates on the sidelines with just over five minutes remaining in the half. Still, he did not return to action for the remainder of the game.

Having signed a three-year, $33 million contract in the offseason, Spillane led the team with 97 tackles in the regular season. He also compiled five passes-defensed, two interceptions, one sack and a forced fumble. He has also logged 14 total tackles and two pass-breakups, to date, in the playoffs.

Reserve linebacker Jack Gibbens has acted as Spillane’s proxy at linebacker, as well as the defensive on-field communicator. Veteran Anfernee Jennings, rookie Elijah Ponder and inside linebacker Jahlani Tavai have worked together to fill Landry’s void in New England’s defensive front.

