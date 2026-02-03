Patriots LB Gives Encouraging Injury Update Ahead of Super Bowl

The New England Patriots filed their injury report last week with a few names on there to monitor for Super Bowl LX. Quarterback Drake Maye (right shoulder/illness) obviously drew most of the attention, but also on there was an injured linebacker who could make or break the Patriots' defense against the Seattle Seahawks.

Robert Spillane was listed as questionable after not participating in the team's last three practices. He had left the AFC championship game in Denver with a lower-body injury after making a pair of tackles, later announced as an ankle injury, and did not return to the team's 10-7 victory against the Broncos.

So how is the team captain feeling heading into the final week of the season?

"We're recovering, getting better every day," Spillane told reporters at Super Bowl Opening Night. "We're on the right track. We're where we need to be and the goal is to obviously go out there and be dominant."

#Patriots LB Robert Spillane on his ankle injury:



“We’re recovering. We're getting better every day. We're on the right track where we need to be. And the goal is, obviously to go out there and be dominant.” — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 3, 2026

Robert Spillane Trending Up For Super Bowl Debut

Spillane has been one of the team's cogs on defense, leading the Patriots in total tackles (97) to go with a pair of interceptions. He's been banged up at times this season, missing four games during the middle of the team's winning stretch, but returned for the playoffs.

Since making the trip to California, Spillane said he was "running around" at the Patriots' first practice of Super Bowl week -- a shortened 90-minute session without pads. It's a step in the right direction, for sure. But a non-padded practice at Stanford is different than the Super Bowl. There's a plan in place for Spillane to make his return to the lineup, and that starts with a good week of practice.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) reacts after defeating the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

So far, the veteran likes what he sees from his team.

"I think we’re in such a great place where it’s confidence and light airiness," Spillane said. "We know we’re going to be right where we need to be."

A trip to the Super Bowl isn't something Spillane -- a former undrafted free agent -- might have envisioned when he signed in New England this past offseason. It's clear he'll do whatever it takes to suit up with a trophy on the line.

"It's a long time coming," he said. "It's years and years of dedication and passion, and love for this game. ... I'm just so proud and grateful to be here today."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!