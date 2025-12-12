Patriots Captain Reveals Team's Mindset Against Josh Allen

The New England Patriots are walking into their Week 15 home matchup against the Buffalo Bills as the underdog. Despite sitting at the top of the league with an 11-2 record, the Pats are up for a challenge against their division foe, but captain and linebacker Robert Spillane isn't backing down.

“We’re still at this point late in the year — a few wins under our belt, but at the same time, hungrier than ever,” Spillane, said during media availability this week. ”You look across this locker room, it’s almost like a sense that we have so much left in the tank. We have so much more to give. We we can play such better defense. We’re just striving to go out there and do that.”

Though the season hasn't gone as planned for Buffalo, who have a 9-4 record, they're still a formidable opponent who managed to take down the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of only two teams this season to topple New England.

Patriots Have to Contain Josh Allen

One of the biggest challenges for the Pats — and the defense specifically — is taking down Bills quarterback and 2024 MVP Josh Allen. Through 13 games this season, Allen has completed 70.1 percent of his pass attempts (265 comp/ 378 att) and thrown for 3,083 yards. Spillane laid out what makes Allen such a threat.

“He’s the MVP for a reason,” he said. “He can do it all. He can extend plays, has the arm talent to get the ball anywhere over the field. He challenges your ability to plaster people late in downs. He could be a primary runner on quarterback-designed runs. He could really do it all.”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs with the ball trying to avoid Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai getting the ball close to a first down during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Bills enter the matchup as a favorite, there's no denying the incredible job head coach Mike Vrabel and co. have done to turn the Pats around in just one season. New England has boasted the kind of chemistry that championship teams are made of. Spillane, as captain, has been at the helm of that chemistry.

“I’m proud of the guys that have really stayed the course and continue to believe in the basics, the fundamentals, doing what we do well," he said.

The Patriots will need to come together once again to pull off a win this weekend. Detractors have written off their success as just 'fool's gold' and a win against a team like the Bills will help prove the naysayers wrong on the way to the playoffs.

