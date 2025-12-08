Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Preparing for Tough Bills Test

The New England Patriots are getting ready for their Week 15 showdown with Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills, and they are feeling the pressure coming off of their well-deserved bye week.

In a recent media availability, head coach Mike Vrabel talked about the challenge posed by the Bills, particularly coming off their miraculous comeback win in Week 14.

"It's not going to be easy, this is a very good football team," Vrabel said. "There's a reason they've won this division five years in a row, [I have] a lot of respect for them. They're never out of it, they're never down, or they may be down just like last week."

The Bills turned a 28-18 deficit into a 39-34 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, in an MVP-caliber clutch performance from Allen. Vrabel talked about Allen in the same press appearance, describing what he and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye do well, and noting the particular challenge of facing the Bills icon.

"Huge challenge going against a quarterback that's under control, he's got command and doesn't look panicked or rattled when you rush him or get him into the right play call, that may just be, an obviously, excellent MVP quarterback," Vrabel said.

Last Patriots vs. Bills Result

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen sprints ahead of everyone and runs for a first down during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Pats beat the Bills 23-20 in Week 5, and they'll hope to pull away with another win, ideally one that isn't so tight. Vrabel was asked, as a player-turned-coach, what he thinks makes for good red zone offense outside of the obvious.

"You can't go backward, you can't have penalties that derail drives, precision is critical, space is limited, things happen so much quicker down there," Vrabel listed. "We'll have to score and turn those opportunities into touchdowns and we'll have to do a better job defensively when they do get down there."

The Patriots are 11-2 coming off their bye week, and according to The Athletic's projections, have a 32% chance of going to the Super Bowl this year. After their matchup with the Bills they will face the Baltimore Ravens (6-7), New York Jets (3-10) and the Miami Dolphins (6-7).

Tied with the Denver Broncos atop the AFC (also with an 11-2 record), the Broncos hold the tiebreaker, but the Patriots are staring down the easier schedule with so little time left. Vrabel spoke on the pressure following their bye week, and the HC is keeping his eyes on the future.

"I know these guys got some much-needed rest, but we've got to crank this thing back up."

