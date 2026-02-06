Patriots' Terrell Williams Speaks Out After Cancer-Free Diagnosis

New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams coached in the team's Week 1 loss this season. Then a five-month battle with prostate cancer sidelined the coach. He was diagnosed after he was dealing with what he believed what just a stomach bug.

“As they were doing tests, that’s when they found out about the cancer," Williams told reporters at Super Bowl Opening Night, "so thank God that I had the stomach flu because if I didn’t it just would have been business as usual."

He's now back, officially declared cancer-free ahead of the Patriots' Super Bowl LX matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. And while he made all the effort to join the team in their weekly meetings, his presence on the field was missed.

Now, Williams is healthy and ready to help the Patriots win their seventh Super Bowl title.

"I feel like he never lost it," defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson said about Williams continuing to find joy, via Boston.com. "He still had the charismatic energy and kept a smile on his face, he kept being positive. You wouldn’t be able to know anything was going on with him. I appreciated everything that he showed throughout the process."

The Patriots Are Glad To Get Terrell Williams Back

Williams, someone who said he's not used to sharing things inside, flipped a switch after his diagnosis. Now he's sharing everything with his players, finding it an important healing tool.

"I’m from South-Central Los Angeles, and we were taught where I grew up to keep things inside," Williams said. "And now going through what I went through over the last year, I’m not keeping it inside, I’m sharing with people. The struggles, not just the nausea and the things you’re going through, but also the mental part because there’s a mental component that’s probably the biggest going through a struggle like that."

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (red sleeves) and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams watch players during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In his place, inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr has been calling plays on the defensive side. It's been a major part why the Patriots have taken the NFL world by storm en route to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2018. Williams was often spotted in the Patriots locker room all year, occasionally passing by before the team headed out to practice each day.

Still, getting Williams back brought a boost to the entire team.

"It’s huge, for sure," Chaisson said. "Coach has been with us throughout all year, though. We never forgot about him. Everybody continued to call and check on him throughout his recovery but to see him back around and to see him full-time smiling and his very positive energy, it’ll uplift every ounce of joy that we have in our lives."

And for the coach?

"Honestly, my thoughts are about the game and not really about me or the Super Bowl or anything," Williams said. "This could be a preseason game and I’d be happy to be here with these guys after kind of what I’ve been through, what we’ve been through. It’s been joyous for me just to watch them develop and watch them buy into the message that Vrabes (head coach Mike Vrabel) is preaching."

