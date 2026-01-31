Patriots DC Terrell Williams Given Inspiring Health Update

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots prepare to travel west for a showdown with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, they will be joined by a man who has provided them with perhaps the greatest example of determination and strength.

Just four months removed from being diagnosed with prostate cancer, Patriots defensive coordinator has received a clean bill of health. Williams, per a report from The Boston Herald, is now cancer-free.

Though the 51-year-old made several visits to Gillette Stadium this season, he has not traveled for a Patriots game. However, Williams will make the trip to Santa Clara, California and will be with the team as they attempt to bring a NFL-record seventh Super Bowl championship to New England as they face off against the Seahawks on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium.

“All of the doctors, all of the nurses at Mass General, and everyone that’s taken blood samples, all the people there, they’re so important and good at what they do. I appreciate those guys,” Williams said via The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan. “And I appreciate this organization and the people of New England. When I say that, I mean it. I’m just shocked at how kind the people are up here. And it’s been unbelievable.

“Hopefully we can bring a smile to their faces on Sunday.”

Williams suffered what he deemed to be an “eye-opening medical situation” earlier this year. He remained at his home in Detroit per physician’s orders, as head coach Mike Vrabel, Patriots rookies and roster hopefuls took the practice fields during offseason workouts. Though Williams returned to the field for the Patriots at the start of training camp, he was forced to leave practice in late August due to dehydration.

Terrell Williams’ Return Provides the Patriots With a Spiritual Lift

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (red sleeves) and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams watch players during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Linebackers coach Zak Kuhr, who joined the Patriots this offseason, has done a tremendous job in calling the defensive plays in Williams’ absence through the regular season and into the playoffs. Kuhr found his way to New England after serving as a defensive assistant with the New York Giants in 2024. Prior to his arrival in East Rutherford, he was an assistant inside linebackers coach with the Tennessee Titans from 2021 to 2023, serving on Vrabel’s staff.

Prior to his time with the Titans, Kuhr had served as an offensive coordinator at Texas State. His earned his first coaching role in 2011 at Ohio State, when Vrabel was an assistant coach with the Buckeyes.

The Patriots hired Williams as their new defensive coordinator in late January, shortly after Vrabel was named head coach. The two have a longstanding working relationship, having coached together with the Tennessee Titans when Williams served as Vrabel’s defensive line coach and his assistant head coach in 2023.

In 2024, his only season with the Detroit Lions, Williams coached the fourth-best defense in the NFL when it came to run success rate at 36.1. In turn, his presence has helped to resurrect a Patriots run game which had fallen far and fast last year. Combined with his aggressive, physical approach to front-seven pressure, he had the experience to have the Pats defense showing marked improvement.

While New England has been justifiably confident that Kuhr has both the experience and ability to keep the ship sailing in the right direction to date, they are undoubtedly excited to have both coaches back in the Foxborough fold — with Williams’ clean bill of health being the best “bon voyage” gift they could have received.

