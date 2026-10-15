Patriots Hall of Fame Center Jon Morris Dies at 84
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Jon Morris, one of the greatest offensive linemen in New England Patriots history, has died, the team announced Thursday. He was 84.
Morris was one of the stalwarts of the upstart Boston Patriots in the American Football League, anchoring the offensive line for 11 seasons. He was a fourth round draft pick (29th overall) by the club in 1964, and remained with the Patriots until 1974. He was vote a captain was named an AFL All-Star six times from 1964 to 1969.
"Jon Morris was one of the great players who helped build the foundation of our franchise," Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a statement released by the team. "For generations of Patriots fans, he represented the toughness, dedication and pride of those early teams.
"It meant so much to me to call Jon in 2011 and tell him he had been selected to our Hall of Fame, ensuring that his contributions would always be remembered. On behalf of our family and the entire Patriots organization, we extend our deepest condolences to Jon's family, friends and former teammates."
One Of The Greatest Boston Patriots Ever
He was the first Patriots player to ever ben selected to the Pro Bowl following the 1970 merger with the NFL, and added that accolade onto his previous five All-AFL Team honors (one First Team, four Second Team). Morris was also named to the franchise's All-1960s Team, as well as their 35th and 50th Anniversary Teams.
Morris chose the Patriots over the NFL's Green Bay Packers, who had selected in the fourth round of the 1964 draft.
"I was 22, and Boston was a lively town, and I felt comfortable there," Morris said, via Holy Cross Magazine in 2010. "Green Bay seemed dead outside football."
Morris played in 130 games with the franchise and helped lead the way for fullback Jim Nance in the running game. He'd close his pro career with stops on the Detroit Lions (1975-77) and the Chicago Bears (1978).
A Holy Cross alum, Morris would also become a radio broadcaster for the Patriots from 1979 to 1987. He became the third offensive lineman inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame (behind John Hannah and Bruce Armstrong) in 2011 — and the first to be inducted by the newly-formed senior committee.
Morris called the induction "the crowning achivement of my football life."
"I'm thrilled beyond words," Morris said at the time of his name being nominated for the Patriots Hall of Fame three years prior in 2008. "It's really nice for an old-timer like me. I played with Nance, so I know how good he was. ... But this is almost like a once-in-a-lifetime situation for me, because there are so many great players in the organization."
Morris' name also appeared on the initial ballot for induction into Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, but he did not move further into the voting process.
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Ethan Hurwitz is the publisher and on-site beat reporter for Patriots on SI. He has both a bachelor's and master's degree in journalism from Quinnipiac University, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle's sports coverage for nearly three years. He also worked as a news writer for WHDH-TV in Boston for more than a year before officially joining the Patriots beat ahead of the 2026 season.Follow HurwitzSports