FOXBORO — After New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye suffered a potentially season-ending injury last week, the signal caller's teammates have quickly rallied around him.

Last Sunday against the Detroit Lions, the 24-year-old went down at the end of the game's first drive. He did not return, and was later diagnosed with a fractured fibula. That diagnosis is one that fellow quarterback Behren Morton knows all too well.

"I know it's gonna be a course," the rookie said on Monday. "I actually dealt with a similar injury last year with my fibula, and it's not fun. But, Drake's a tough dude, and he's gonna bring so much positive energy to this team, and he's gonna keep being himself."

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Behren Morton (15) warms up as head coach Mike Vrabel looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morton explained he suffered a hairline fracture to his fibula last year with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, which he played through. Although Maye's injury seems to be to a more significant degree, Morton says the team captain has remained the same old version of himself.

"I just saw him earlier today, he was in great spirits," Morton said. "He's the same Drake. He's upbeat, it's a deal, it happened, I hate it for him, but Drake's a great guy, he's gonna bounce back no problem"

Until Maye is back, the Patriots aim to pick up some steam for him. New England currently sits at a 5-5 record and is one spot out of the playoffs.

"Drake's a team captain on this team for a reason," Morton said. "So, we're gonna rally around Drake still, and Drake's gonna be in the facility every day. And so, he's still one of our main leaders, and we're gonna lean around him, for sure."

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morton's sentiment was shared by Patriots right tackle Morgan Moses, who praised Maye as a player, leader and person.

"Obviously, he's one of our core leaders," Moses mentioned. "So, you never wanna lose a guy like that, and what he brings to the table as a teammate, and just as a brother. You never wanna lose that guy, but we know his head's up. He's rooting for us, and he's doing everything he can do to help us."

Meanwhile, New England left tackle Will Campbell, whose tight-knit friendship with Maye has been well-documented, is confident in the gunslinger's ability to fight back from his injury.

"Yeah, I think he's very upbeat, very positive," Campbell said. "I know he's gonna work his tail off to get back whenever he can and we'll see what happens."

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