Patriots vs. Bears Live Blog: Score Updates, News, Real-Time Reactions

The New England Patriots head over to Soldier Field for a battle with the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. New England seeks to extend its win streak to four straight.

The consecutive wins come after a subpar start to the season. The Patriots’ first three games this year included a close loss to the Seattle Seahawks and a beatdown courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here’s what to keep an eye out for when the Patriots take on the Bears.

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel watches his players warm up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries, Injuries, Injuries

The main story of New England’s season has been injuries. Guards Mike Onwenu, Greg Van Roten and Alijah Vera-Tucker, fullback Reggie Gilliam, plus wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins all currently sit on injured reserve in addition to multiple other depth contributors.

Plus, cornerbacks Carlton Davis, Karon Prunty and Channing Canada, and offensive guard Ben Brown are among the players not on injured reserve, but who have been ruled out for Thursday night.

Can New England fight through its injuries and pull off a hard-fought win in Chicago?

A Tall Task Against the Bears

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears are one of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Chicago ranks top-five in the league in yards per game, despite starting quarterback Caleb Williams missing three games.

Plus, they have the top rushing offense in the league by averaging over 160 yards on the ground per game. Defensively, the Bears sit top-five in sacks with 17.

Follow Along for Live Updates

The Patriots and Bears are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. at Soldier Field in Chicago. Follow along with our interactive live updates for game highlights, news, injuries and a whole lot more.

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