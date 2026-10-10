Mack Hollins to Injured Reserve: Here's Several WR Options the Patriots May Explore

The start of the 2026 season for the New England Patriots has been unfavorable for the team’s roster availability. After placing WR Mack Hollins and FB Reggie Gilliam to the injured reserve, a total of 19 players have been listed on the reserve list this season.

Damaged Goods: Hollins and Brown Occupy the Injured Reserve

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) leaves the field after warm ups with linebacker Namdi Obiazor (48) before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hollins, who suffered a calf injury in Week 4, joins Brown on the list of receivers to miss extended time. Acquired by the Patriots for a 2028-first round pick and 2027-fifth round pick, Brown went down in the 3rd quarter of the season against Seattle in the league opener with a high ankle sprain. His expected return date ranges from Week 6 to Week 8.

Hollins has been a dependable replacement in the wake of Brown's injury. The 10-year veteran is the Patriots leading receiver on the season with 209 yards on 15 receptions. Last year, Hollins missed time at the end of the season with an abdomen injury before returning in the AFC Championship game against Denver.

On Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel said, “Anybody that can help us. We’ll go explore here shortly.” This came in response to a question regarding the Brown and Hollins injuries and their affect on the receiving corps.

The #Patriots will explore bringing in a wide receiver with A.J. Brown and Mack Hollins dealing with injuries, per HC Mike Vrabel.



"Sure. Anybody that can help us, we'll go exploring here shortly."



(🎥 @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/Xa7E3D8Hl2 — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) October 5, 2026

Currently, the receivers signed to the active roster include Romeo Doubs, Demario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III. The practice squad consists of three inexperienced wide receivers in Chandler Brayboy Kyle Dixon, and Cameron Dorner – none of them were elevated for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If the Patriots were to look into acquiring a receiver, they’d have to consider whether the goal is to fill the gap temporarily while Brown and Hollins rehab their injuries, or if they’re interested in a long-term addition to the receiving corps.

Wide Receives to Target Through Free Agency

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) watches from the sideline against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf and Vrabel look for a temporary solution, they’ll most likely eye the practice squads of other teams or free agents.

Odell Beckham Jr. was just signed by the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday to the practice squad, so acquiring him would mean signing him to the 53-man roster. Other signing options include veteran players like Gabe Davis and Zay Jones, who are towards the end of rehabbing injuries sustained last year.

There’s also proven NFL players like Noah Brown or Brandin Cooks – both awaiting another chance to step on the field. Of course, Tyreek Hill – showing enthusiasm for a comeback from his gruesome knee injury a year ago – has teased his interest in signing with an NFL team.

Whether or not the Patriots have shown interest in unsigned veteran receivers has remained to be reported on.

The Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

If the Patriots were to acquire a weapon by trade, this player would presumably stay on the active roster as long as they’re healthy. On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has been included in a finalized trade package with an unnamed team.

The fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft (one pick after Drake Maye) has had a lackluster start to his NFL career after hauling in 2,613 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns in three years at Ohio State. With this news coming the morning of Hollins’ injury designation, fans are left to wonder if the Patriots are the undisclosed team that acquired Harrison, or if the front office will make a better offer than the one already in place.

Breaking: the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade WR Marvin Harrison, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



The team informed Harrison this morning that he will be inactive for Sunday’s game vs Detroit as details of the trade are finalized. pic.twitter.com/x6n0Hsfzzj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2026

Other Trade Options Across the NFL

A less expensive purchase could come from the Cleveland Browns, who have minimized WR Jerry Jeudy’s offensive impact, or the Los Angeles Chargers – a ship that’s half-way sunken and ready to sell-out of players like WR Quentin Johnston.

The Patriot’s AFC East foe Miami Dolphins also look to be gearing up for the 2027 Draft and may exploit skill position players like Malik Washington or Jalen Torbert.

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New England Patriots general manager Eliot Wolf speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots currently have 52 players rostered, meaning that another addition or practice squad elevation could come before they face off against the Raiders on Sunday.

We’ll await to see if Vrabel’s comments on expanding the wide receiver room result in any transactions being made, and if these moves provide long or short-term impact.

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