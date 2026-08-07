Patriots WR DeMario Douglas Popping in Training Camp

FOXBORO --- New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario "Pop" Douglas has been hard to miss through 12 training camp practices.

Working as the team's top slot receiver, Douglas has put together the strongest beginning to camp of his now-four-year career.

The 25-year-old has put together impressive camp performances throughout his career. However, as an undersized receiver (5-foot-8, 185 pounds), his production has been known to decrease once the team starts practicing in full pads.

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) makes a catch during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That has not been the case this year. On Friday, Douglas caught six passes for two touchdowns in the Patriots' annual blue-white scrimmage. As a member of the blue team, he saw time with backup quarterbacks Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton.

Douglas also made the play of the day, running past defenders to haul in a pass down the seam for a 40+ yard gain from DeVito.

"I think the most impressive thing was that he was ready whether he got 12 snaps or he got 30 snaps," Mike Vrabel said on Tuesday regarding Douglas' 2025 season. "Some of his best plays were his ability to not catch the football and go and finish, and he made plenty of plays for us, but his attitude remained really good."

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) looks on during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Douglas Could See a Bigger Role in 2026

2025 was a slow season for Douglas, who recorded career-lows in receptions (31) and receiving yards (447). The lack of production was due in-part to Stefon Diggs taking up snaps at slot receiver. With Diggs no longer around in New England, Douglas can expect to see an uptick in his role.

"I know that every receiver wants to get the ball more and I think we'll continue to try to find ways for Pop to help us and then look at where he can continue to improve," Vrabel said. "But nobody cares more about the team than Pop Douglas. I think that shows by the way he plays."

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) moves the ball while defended by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With an increased snap count potentially on the horizon, Douglas has paired his work on the field with a better understanding of Josh McDaniels' offense.

"Oh, man, I feel way more comfortable," Douglas said. "Last year I was really just trying to -- I was really getting the feel of it, you know, not really much of going through it."

Now heading into the final year of his rookie contract, that extra comfortability and increased role could help Douglas bounce back from his modest 2025 season before cashing in on a new deal.

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