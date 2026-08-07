Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Intrasquad Scrimmage Offers Plenty of Highlights

FOXBORO --- The New England Patriots found out yesterday what Friday's scrimmage teams would be. Members of the coaching staff had drafted a blue team and a white team, and delivered the news to the players

The only stipulations? Drake Maye and Jared Wilson had to be together, while Mack Hollins and Efton Chism III had to be together as well. It was a nice change of pace for the Patriots in their fifth-straight training camp practice, and allowed players to shine in a game-like setting.

The blue team ended up winning 22-15. Here were the major takeaways from what was the fastest (and hottest) day of the summer to this point.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III (93) talks to head coach Mike Vrabel as they walk to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Attendance

Mike Vrabel shared before the day that offensive tackle Will Campbell wouldn't be out there after sporting an arm brace the last two practices. He was one of nine players who wasn't on the field for the session.

The others included fullback Reggie Gilliam, wide receiver Cameron Dorner, offensive guard Caedan Wallace, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, edge rusher Harold Landry (PUP), cornerbacks Charles Woods andd Carlton Davis, and safety Brenden Schooler (NFI).

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs made his return to the field after a two-day absence (something Vrabel called a personal thing), as did tight end Jack Westover. Wide receiver Kyle Dixon left the practice early with a member of the training staff for an undisclosed reason.

Here's the full roster for both teams:

If you want to know the rosters of today’s blue/white scrimmage, I’ll take you behind the scenes into how I do attendance.



Happy deciphering! pic.twitter.com/msIcbDd0m2 — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) August 7, 2026

Passing Stats

It wasn't the best start to the practice for Maye, who opened up his drives going 1-for-6. He eventually settled in, finding Doubs and running back TreVeyon Henderson for white team touchdowns. Maye ended the day going 10-for-19, but was under pressure consistently during the practice.

Tommy DeVito continued his strong summer as QB2. The birthday boy went 13-for-16 with a pair of touchdowns (both of them in the direction of DeMario Douglas, more on that soon). He did also have several of his passes broken up early in the session, including two of them batted down by veteran cornerback Kindle Vildor. Defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III also swatted a ball at the line of scrimmage.

It wasn't a busy day for third-string Behren Morton, who got traded mid-practice from the blue team to the white team. He threw just seven passes, completing four of them. One of his incompletions was an impressive PBU from Brandon Crossley on a throw intended for Efton Chism III.

DeMario Douglas Dazzles

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) does a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a sparkling day for the fourth-year wide receiver, who caught a pair of touchdowns for the blue team. On the first one, Douglas ran a slant from the left slot and beat his man inside. DeVito threaded the needle and found him for the day's first score.

A few drives later, Douglas found the end zone again on an out route. After that, he connected with DeVito again for a 45ish-yard play down the middle of the field. It was the longest completion of the day, and one of six receptions "Pop" made.

He was easily the top receiver on the field for both sides, a step in the right direction for solidifying his spot on the roster in the slot.

Undrafted Rookies Making Plays

For the blue team defense, two undrafted players were around the ball early and often. Edge rusher Xavier Holmes (James Madison) recorded a pass breakup on Maye, while also recording a would-be sack against Morton. Linebacker Khalil Jacobs (Missouri) had two plays where he came oh-so-close to making.

The first one was a designed blitz, where Jacobs burst through the middle of the offensive line untouched. In a game, he likely could have dove to trip up Maye in his progression. Instead, Maye rolled out to his right to throw the ball away. Later on, Jacobs dropped an easy interception -- something he laughed at after practice.

"He loves football. He's here a lot. He was here in the offseason, through the mini camps early, staying late," Vrabel said prior to practice. "He stays late. I see him here all the time. He loves just kind of when you put the ball down to play."

Caleb Lomu Protecting The Blindside

After Marcus Bryant took over Campbell's duties at left tackle on Thursday, it was the first round rookie's turn for the white team. He remained on the starting unit before what looked like a cleat issue forced him off the field. Lomu would later return to protect Maye's blindside.

Play Of The Day: Dropped Pass Turns Into Massive Gain

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Myles Montgomery (39) runs after making a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The blue team was responsible for the biggest play of the morning. On what appeared to be a comeback route ran by wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer, DeVito's pass was right on the money. But Palmer wasn't able to corral it in and dropped it near the sideline.

The positive? He dropped it right into the hands of undrafted running back Myles Montgomery, who scampered down the sideline and nearly scored a touchdown before he was chased down at the 10.

"They Said It"

"With us going at it each and every day, when you step out there, you know anybody can get it. And I think that's the mentality. Honeslty, so this is my first time going against the defense on a day-to-day basis. The mentality has picken up. I believe we need to go up against somebody else." - wide receiver A.J. Brown on his battles with Christian Gonzalez and the desire to hit another team.

What's Next?

The Patriots have a well-deserved weekend off after today's tough scrimmage. Once they get back, they'll begin prep for a joint practice and preseason game with the Indianapolis Colts. The'll return to the practice field on Monday at 10:15 a.m.

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