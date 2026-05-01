Patriots WR May Have Been Saved from Draft Day Doom

While Patriots Nation remains excited by the impending arrival of the New England Patriots nine-member 2026 NFL Draft class, one member of the team’s offense may be breathing a sigh of relief.

Despite significant fan-driven clamoring for an addition to the club’s corps of receivers, the Pats did not select a wideout throughout the draft’s seven rounds — perhaps to the delight of the existing players currently residing in their receiver room. In fact, third-year veteran DeMario Douglas may benefit most from last weekend’s lack of action at the position.

Although Douglas’ future with the Patriots has been subject to conjecture for much of the offseason, New England’s decision to forgo drafting a reserve slot receiver could indicate that the Liberty product may still factor into their offensive plans for 2026.

Fresh off of a statistically-regressed campaign in 2025 — having compiled only 31 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns — Douglas has both the experience and the skill set necessary to succeed in the Pats’ offense this season. As such, New England may have tipped its hand in opting to keep Douglas in the Foxborough fold — even with this draft class having the chance to produce several solid slot receivers at the pro level such as Cyrus Allen and Kevin Coleman Jr.

The team appears to have also done its due diligence in scouting Texas A&M standout K.C. Concepcion — a receiver who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns at 24th overall in the first round.

Still, Douglas’ unending work-ethic and on-field savvy continue to make him a valuable asset within the Pats’ offense. Though his 5-foot-8. 192-pound frame may be off-putting to outsiders, it helps his production out of the slot in short yardage situations. Though he typically is at a disadvantage when it comes to height differential with his opponent, Douglas has been able to adapt to playing at the NFL level.

"Pop" has also shown he's valuable at evading tacklers when he has the ball in open space. Douglas' shiftiness and speed have made him one of the most explosive playmakers on the roster, and one of the most electrifying in recent years.

DeMario Douglas Could Thrive in Patriots’ Offense

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter in an AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Slot receivers such as Douglas have typically thrived in an offense led by Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels — as the position tends to be a focal point in his offensive game-planning. A long lineage of ex-Patriots stars in the slot, from Wes Welker and Danny Amendola, to Julian Edelman and Jakobi Meyers, have been able to impact the game from their smaller statures, but larger-than-life impacts.

Douglas has the ability to be a factor before and after the catch is made. It is only logical to assume that Douglas would be poised to see for a bigger role in 2026, despite a lower output one year prior — especially given the Pats’ failure to invest draft capital in the poisition this season.

Though Douglas’ job security may have increased as a result of the Patriots 2026 draft strategy, it has not been solidified. The Pats signed four undrafted free agents to the position: Nick DeGennaro (James Madison), Kyle Dixon (Culver-Stockton), Cameron Dorner (North Texas) and Jimmy Kibble (Georgetown), while remaining actively front-and-center in trade rumors surrounding Philadelphia Eagles’ All-Pro A.J. Brown.

Nevertheless, Douglas spot on the Patriots’ depth chart is less precarious than it was one week ago. In that regard, it may be just enough for the speedster to find his way out of the danger zone and back to a notable role within New England’s receivers group.

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