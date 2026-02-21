Patriots Draft Trends: How New England Has Attacked NFL Combine

Since the turn of the decade, the NFL Scouting Combine has become a hotbed for the New England Patriots and the eventual NFL Draft. Whether it's been Bill Belichick, Jerod Mayo or now Mike Vrabel at head coach, the team has continued to find stars -- and some duds -- that participated in the annual showcase.

Here's a look at the Patriots that participated in the week-long "job interview" in Indianapolis, and a look at how many of each season's draft class took part in the event.

2020: TE Devin Asiasi, TE Dalton Keene, OG Mike Onwenu, LB Joshua Uche, LB Anfernee Jennings, S Kyle Dugger

Nov 22, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs with the ball as New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (53) defends during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After trading out of the first round, the Patriots selected Kyle Dugger out of Lenoir-Rhyne -- who had a massive performance at the Combine. The team also followed that pick up with two productive players off the edge (Uche, Jennings) and two tight ends who combined for one touchdown (Asiasi, Keene).

The only players drafted in this class that didn't attend the Combine were C Dustin Woodard, OT Justin Herron, LB Cassh Maluia and K Justin Rohrwasser.

2021: QB Mac Jones, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, WR Tre Nixon, OT Will Sherman, DT Christian Barmore, DE Ronnie Perkins, LB Cameron McGrone, S Joshuah Bledsoe

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks for an open receiver during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Jones was drafted after an offseason that saw him throwing darts all across the field. He was selected with the hopes of being the longterm franchise quarterback, but didn't have the same longevity of fellow draft class member Stevenson has -- who continues to be a fantastic player in New England.

Every single member of this draft class attended the Combine.

2022: QB Bailey Zappe, RB Pierre Strong Jr, WR Tyquan Thornton, OG Cole Strange, OG Chasen Hines, OT Andrew Stueber, CB Jack Jones, CB Marcus Jones

Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) celebrates an interception against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Seven of these players had either limited or semi-limited roles after hearing their names called in the draft that April. The only player still making noise with the Patriots is Marcus Jones, who was named a captain for the first time in his career in 2025 and just signed a contract extension to remain in New England.

The only players drafted in this class that didn't attend the Combine were RB Kevin Harris and DT Sam Roberts.

2023: WR Kayshon Boutte, WR DeMario Douglas, C Jake Andrews, OG Sidy Sow, DE Keion White, CB Christian Gonzalez, K Chad Ryland, P Bryce Baringer

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (81) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

This draft class remains to be a solid building block for the Patriots of today. Both Boutte and Douglas have come along to be valuable pieces in the receiving game, while Gonzalez will likely be given the largest contract for a cornerback in NFL history in the coming months.

The only players drafted in this class that didn't attend the Combine were LB Marte Mapu, OG Atonio Mafi, CB Ameer Speed and CB Isaiah Bolden.

2024: QB Drake Maye, QB Joe Milton III, WR Javon Baker, WR Ja'Lynn Polk, TE Jaheim Bell, OG Layden Robinson, OT Caedan Wallace, CB Marcellas Dial

Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) and linebacker Dorian Williams (42) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The lone draft class with Mayo as the head coach pocketed Maye ... and that's really it. Wallace and Dial remain on the roster, but the offensive lineman was often a healthy scratch and Dial tore his ACL over the summer. The rest of the Combine participants in the draft class weren't around when New England made Super Bowl LX.

Every single member of this draft class attended the Combine.

2025: RB TreVeyon Henderson, WR Kyle Williams, OG Jared Wilson, OT Will Campbell, DT Joshua Farmer, DE Bradyn Swinson, S Craig Woodson, K Andy Borregales

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots guard Jared Wilson (58) and head coach Mike Vrabel (right) talk before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Other than the team's final three picks, the first group selected under Vrabel and a new-look front office were all part of the 2025 Combine. Players like Henderson, Campbell, Wilson and Woodson all became starters during their rookie season, while Williams and Farmer played complimentary roles.

The only players drafted in this class that didn't attend the Combine were OT Marcus Bryant, CB Kobee Minor and LS Julian Ashby.

Overall: 59 Draft Picks, 46 Participated At Combine

That's a 77% clip, making the Combine a pretty good indicator about which players may potentially find their ways to New England in the near future. The 2026 edition of the Combine will begin next week from Indianapolis.

