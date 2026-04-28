Patriots Bolster WR Room with Four Undrafted Signees -- Who Could Break Out?

The New England Patriots front office and scouting department were hard at work following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, acquiring various undrafted free agents at several positions.

The one position the team heavily concentrated on college players the Patriots heavily focused on during the UDFA period were wide receivers. Not a single WR was taken by the Pats during the draft — with New England mainly targeting defensive and offensive line with their draft selections.

After the draft ended, the Patriots added James Madison's Nick DeGennaro, Culver-Stockton's Kyle Dixon, Georgetown's Jimmy Kibble and North Texas' Cameron Dorner to the roster.

That group will now join the current New England wide receiver room of Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III and Jeremiah Webb.

Here's a brief look at each of the wide receivers from this year's undrafted free agent class, and what they could bring to the organization in 2026.

Patriots Sign Four WRs as UDFAs

Nick DeGennaro

Over the course of his career for JMU, DeGennaro tallied 193 receptions for 2,544 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns, averaging 13.2 yards per catch. He started 39 of 56 career games between his three collegiate programs (Maryland, Richmond, JMU).

As a redshirt senior this season, DeGennaro made 28 catches for 500 receiving yards and five scores, averaging 17.9 per catch. He also completed a 50-yard pass in the College Football Playoff against Oregon, while adding a five-yard rush to boot.

Kyle Dixon

Dixon -- a record-setting receiver at Culver-Stockton, an NAIA program in Canton, Missouri -- also inked a deal with the Patriots. His $252k in total contract guarantees are the third-most in franchise history behind CJ Dippre ($264k) and Chism ($259k).

At Culver-Stockton, Dixon was named to the American Football Coaches Association - NAIA All-American team. He was also a Heart of America Athletic Conference First Team pick for the second-straight year. Dixon (6'4", 216-pounds) was fourth in the NAIA with 83 receptions and third with 1,282 receiving yards in 2025.

Jimmy Kibble

Georgetown Hoyas team captain and starting senior Jimmy Kibble also made the cut, signing with New England as an undrafted free agent on April 25.

He played the entirety of his impressive collegiate career at Georgetown. During the 2025 season, he started all 12 games and was named to the Patriot League All-Conference First Team, leading the Hoyas and also being second in the conference with 63 receptions for 1,002 yards. He ended his time with the Hoyas recording the fourth-most career receiving yards in Georgetown history (2,593 yards).

Cameron Dorner

Dorner was a member of the 2025 North Texas football team that set a program-record 12 wins, earning a spot in the American Conference Championship game and winning the 2025 Isleta New Mexico Bowl over San Diego State.

He played this one year at North Texas, contributing in all 14 games with eight starts, catching 56 passes for 911 yards and eight touchdowns. One of those scores included the eventual game-winner in the team's bowl game against SDSU.

Sep 20, 2025; West Point, New York, USA; North Texas Mean Green wide receiver Cameron Dorner (4) is tackled by Army Black Knights linebacker Andon Thomas (51) during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

As UDFAs, DeGennaro, Dixon, Kibble and Dorner will all join New England’s 91-man preseason roster and compete in both rookie minicamp and training camp for a spot on the team’s final 53-man roster.

Chism could be looked at as a mentor figure for these four budding WRs. The former Eastern Washingon pass catcher made the final 53-man roster after also going undrafted and posted three receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown as a rookie.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!