Looking Back at Mohamed Sanu Trade: Price Was High, but So Was Demand for Patriots

Last October, the New England Patriots were desperate for help at the receiver position. Their rookie first-round pick N'Keal Harry was on injured reserve. The Antonio Brown experiment didn't work out. And Josh Gordon was injured and would eventually make his way to injured reserve before being cut.

That's why, even though the price was a bit high, New England traded for veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu on Oct. 22. The six-time Super Bowl champions traded a second-round pick (55th overall) to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for the 30-year-old wideout.