Patriots Defensive Coordinator Terrell Williams Is Cancer-Free, Will Travel to Super Bowl LX

Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams has received a clean bill of health from doctors after undergoing nearly five months of treatment for prostate cancer.

Williams will travel to Super Bowl LX with the team for the first time since his diagnosis on Sept. 11.

"All the doctors, all of the nurses at Mass General, and everyone that's taken blood samples, all the people there, they're so important and good at what they do. I appreciate those guys," Williams said, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. "And I appreciate this organization and the people of New England. When I say that, I mean it. I'm just shocked at how kind the people are up here. And it's been unbelievable. Hopefully we can bring a smile to their faces on [Super Bowl] Sunday."

After doctors initially believed that Williams had lymphoma, a biopsy revealed an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

"It spread all through my body," Williams said. "Up in my collarbone, hips, groin, through my legs. It was all over and it was super aggressive. And that's why they thought it was something else."

Doctors told Williams that the cancer was life threatening and that recovery would depend on his response to the treatment plan. Ultimately, Williams underwent five rounds of chemotherapy, which cleared the cancer.

Now Williams is back trying to help New England win their seventh Super Bowl title as a franchise, and first under head coach Mike Vrabel. But regardless of the outcome on Super Bowl Sunday, the Patriots are thankful that Williams is healthy.

