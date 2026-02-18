Patriots Promote Zak Kuhr to Defensive Coordinator

The Patriots are staying in-house when it comes to their next defensive coordinator. After assigning Terrell Williams to a new, high-ranking role on the coaching staff, New England is reportedly set to name Zak Kuhr as the team’s new DC, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Williams was in his first year as the Patriots DC in 2025, but dealt with health issues which kept him away from the team for much of the season. He was away from the team from September until late January, and although he returned for Super Bowl LX, he wasn’t calling plays for the defense. In his place, Kuhr, who was the team’s inside linebackers coach, was the play-caller for the Patriots’ defense for most of the regular season and playoffs, and he clearly impressed when stepping up in Williams’s absence.

Kuhr is plenty familiar with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. They worked alongside each other with the Titans from 2020 to ‘23, and they reunited in New England when Vrabel was named the head coach ahead of the ‘25 season.

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots will also replace Kuhr as the inside linebackers coach with an internal hire, set to name defensive assistant Vinny DePalma to that role in the aftermath Kuhr’s promotion.

