Patriots Provide Injury Updates to Two Key Players Ahead of AFC Championship

Friday's injury update out of New England is a mixed bag heading into Sunday's AFC championship game against the Broncos.

The Patriots will be without their star pass rusher and sack leader Harold Landry, who is dealing with a knee injury. Landry had just two tackles in last Sunday's divisional round win over the Texans, but leads the team with 8.5 sacks this season. He also has 49 combined tackles, including 10 tackles for loss.

While Landry will not play on Sunday, there is hope that Drake Maye will be getting one of his best weapons back on offense. Mack Hollins returned to practice this week and is officially listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Hollins has been dealing with an abdominal strain that landed him on injured reserve. He last suited up on Dec. 21 against the Ravens, where he caught seven passes for 69 yards in the 28-24 victory. He's caught 46 passes for 550 yards and two scores this season.

The Patriots and Broncos are set to battle for a spot in the Super Bowl on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET in Denver.

