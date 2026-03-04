Stefon Diggs Shares Emotional Farewell Message to Patriots Ahead of Impending Release

Stefon Diggs is reportedly done in Foxborough.

The Patriots informed Diggs they plan to release him after the start of the league year next week, NFL’s Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. Following his one-and-done season in New England, Diggs took to social media to bid an emotional farewell to the team.

“THANK YOU for a hell of a year,” Diggs wrote on his Instagram Stories, tagging the Patriots. “We family forever.”

“Until we meet again… 8,” Diggs added.

As of Wednesday, Diggs appeared to wipe his Instagram account of everything Patriots-related.

Stefon Diggs posted his reaction to finding out he will be released by the Patriots to his IG story pic.twitter.com/Tu8IBxTjnO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 4, 2026

Diggs, 32, entered the 2025 season coming off a torn ACL that he suffered while he was on the Texans. The Patriots decided to take a gamble by signing the ex-Bills star and profited greatly, with Diggs leading the Patriots in catches and receiving yards last year. He put up his seventh career 1,000-plus yard receiving campaign and helped the Patriots earn a Super Bowl berth, yet in the end, money likely served as the deciding factor in his impending release as Diggs carried a $26.5 million cap hit into 2026. Diggs also would have received $6 million in fully guaranteed money next week if he remained on the roster.

The Patriots could have restructured his deal to lower his cap hit, but based on how it all played out it looks like the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a new agreement. Including the postseason, Diggs finished his Pats stint with 99 catches for 1,123 yards and five touchdowns, coming just one win shy of his first-ever Super Bowl ring.

Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowler, is additionally facing strangulation and assault charges stemming from an incident that took place last December. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in February and is set to appear for a pre-trial hearing on April 1.

