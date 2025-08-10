Pete Carroll Had Perfect Reaction to Tense Incident Between Geno Smith, Seahawks Fan
Tensions flared a bit during the Raiders' preseason opener against the Seahawks after Geno Smith and Maxx Crosby took exception to a sign being held by one Seattle fan at Lumen Field.
The fan's sign read, "Bigger bust—Geno or JaMarcus Russell?"
While leading the team onto the field from the locker room before the game's opening kickoff, Smith and Crosby could both be seen gesturing at the fan with their middle fingers, clearly unhappy with what he'd written.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Las Vegas head coach Pete Carroll was asked about the incident, and he didn't spend much time discussing it, though he made clear he was supportive of his players.
"Did you see what the sign said?" asked Carroll. "Next question."
Clearly, Carroll felt that Smith's response was warranted based on the nature of the insult he'd received from the fan.
Smith played five seasons for the Seahawks from 2020 to '24. He was the team's starter for the past three years, and owns a record of 28-24 during his time with the organization. He was traded to the Raiders this offseason in exchange for a third-round pick.
Despite making two Pro Bowls in Seattle, there were some fans, like the one involved in the postgame incident, that didn't give Smith a very warm welcome back to the city, but Carroll has his quarterback's back.