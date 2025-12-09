Philip Rivers Update: Talks Ongoing With Colts After He Performed ‘Well’ in Workout
The Colts shocked the NFL world on Monday afternoon when, according to multiple reports, they decided that they were going to bring in former quarterback Philip Rivers—who is 44 years old and last suited up in 2020—for a workout.
The move comes amid quite the quarterbacking crisis in Indianapolis. Not only is starter Daniel Jones out for the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles, but former first-round pick Anthony Richardson is on injured reserve with an eye injury, and rookie Riley Leonard is dealing with a PCL sprain in his knee.
While the initial reporting stated that Rivers’ workout was scheduled for Tuesday, more news has since dropped with evidence to the contrary. So here we are—somehow, some way—on #RiversWatch in 2025.
Philip Rivers Update
According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Colts actually worked Rivers out on Monday night and he, “showed clearly that he can still throw the ball (which you’d expect).”
“Rivers has stayed in fighting shape the last few years coaching high school, and working with NFL and college quarterbacks,” Breer added. “Indy’s mulling things over.”
Additionally, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Rivers "threw the ball well," while Adam Schefter posted on X (formerly Twitter) that “talks [are] ongoing” between the two sides.
Long story short? It’s officially a waiting game to see whether or not Rivers will return to the NFL after a five-year absence. For now, Indianapolis will continue their prep for this coming Sunday’s contest against the Seahawks in Seattle.