Philip Rivers Update: Talks Ongoing With Colts After He Performed ‘Well’ in Workout

The 44-year-old could end up making quite the comeback if he signs.

Mike Kadlick

Rivers last played with the Colts in 2020.
Rivers last played with the Colts in 2020. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Colts shocked the NFL world on Monday afternoon when, according to multiple reports, they decided that they were going to bring in former quarterback Philip Rivers—who is 44 years old and last suited up in 2020—for a workout.

The move comes amid quite the quarterbacking crisis in Indianapolis. Not only is starter Daniel Jones out for the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles, but former first-round pick Anthony Richardson is on injured reserve with an eye injury, and rookie Riley Leonard is dealing with a PCL sprain in his knee.

While the initial reporting stated that Rivers’ workout was scheduled for Tuesday, more news has since dropped with evidence to the contrary. So here we are—somehow, some way—on #RiversWatch in 2025.

Philip Rivers Update

Philip Rivers
Rivers worked out for the Colts on Monday. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Colts actually worked Rivers out on Monday night and he, “showed clearly that he can still throw the ball (which you’d expect).”

“Rivers has stayed in fighting shape the last few years coaching high school, and working with NFL and college quarterbacks,” Breer added. “Indy’s mulling things over.”

Additionally, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Rivers "threw the ball well," while Adam Schefter posted on X (formerly Twitter) that “talks [are] ongoing” between the two sides.

Long story short? It’s officially a waiting game to see whether or not Rivers will return to the NFL after a five-year absence. For now, Indianapolis will continue their prep for this coming Sunday’s contest against the Seahawks in Seattle.

Published |Modified
Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

