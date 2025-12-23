Philip Rivers’s High School Team Had Best Reaction to QB’s Opening TD vs. 49ers
Philip Rivers got off to a hot start in the Colts’ prime-time matchup vs. the 49ers on Monday evening, and his high school players made sure to celebrate the achievement while watching the game states away.
The 44-year-old Rivers, currently playing white knight to Indy’s 2025 season, has spent at least part of his NFL retirement working as the high school football coach at St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Ala. So, of course, the players on the team got together on Monday to watch the future Hall of Famer make his second NFL start in five years.
After a strong-but-not-strong-enough performance in last weekend's loss, Rivers got going early and finished the Colts' opening drive with a nice touchdown pass to receiver Alec Pierce. It was exactly the kind of electricity Indy needed to begin the game—and a showcase of the very reason the Colts dialed Rivers’s number in the first place.
Of course, the watch party back home in Alabama went absolutely nuts as the ball sailed into Pierce’s hands. Take a peek at that below:
With just under two minutes left in the first half, the Colts are down by 10 and will need to mount a two-score comeback and then some if they hope to make it to the postseason. But with the way Rivers is playing (the 44-year-old QB already has 167 yards and two touchdowns), it should be a deficit they can more than correct.
We’ll just have to hope someone has a camera on that HS watch party if/when that happens.