Pro Football Hall of Fame Announces 25 Semifinalists for Class of 2025
The Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 will be announced at the “NFL Honors” the night before Super Bowl LIX.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their 25 modern-era semifinalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 on Wednesday morning.
The list, including six first-year eligible candidates and 17 players who were semifinalists in 2024, is included below.
- CB Eric Allen
- DE Jared Allen
- T Willie Anderson
- WR Anquan Boldin
- G Jahri Evans
- TE Antonio Gates
- LB James Harrison
- S Rodney Harrison
- WR Torry Holt
- LB Luke Kuechly
- QB Eli Manning
- DE/LB Robert Mathis
- WR Steve Smith Sr.
- LB/DE Terrell Suggs
- RB Fred Taylor
- DB Earl Thomas
- PK Adam Vinatieri
- WR Hines Ward
- RB Ricky Watters
- WR Reggie Wayne
- T Richmond Webb
- DT Vince Wilfork
- G Steve Wisniewski
- S Darren Woodson
- G/T Marshal Yanda
The list was reduced from an initial group of 167 nominees.
The next step in the process is for the modern-era players to be cut to a list of 15 finalists—which will be announced in December.
Eventually, 20 finalists (grouped together with the coach and contributor categories) will be presented at the selection committee’s annual meeting.
The final Class of 2025 will be announced at the “NFL Honors” in New Orleans the night prior to Super Bowl LIX.
