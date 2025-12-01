Browns DT Calls Out Jauan Jennings: ‘I See Exactly Why They Punched Him in the Nuts’
Browns defensive tackle Shelby Harris wanted his thoughts about 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings to be known following Cleveland’s 26–8 loss to San Francisco on Sunday at Huntington Bank Field.
Words apparently were exchanged between Jennings and a handful of Browns players during the third quarter when defensive lineman Maliek Collins was being carted off to the locker room after injury. Harris was not happy with whatever Jennings said.
“He’s a hoe. I want that known,” Harris said of Jennings after the game. “I see why he got punched in the nuts. He said some things that you should not say to another man—ever. I don’t respect it because you say that and then run behind your [offensive] line. That’s some real soft s---. I want that known. I see exactly why they punched them in the nuts; I’m surprised they haven’t punched him in the jaw yet.”
The groin-punching incident that Harris was referring to happened last week in the 49ers’ 20–9 victory over the Panthers on Monday Night Football. Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig punched Jennings in the groin on the 49ers’ final possession of the game. Jennings retaliated in the postgame handshake scrum by punching Moehrig in the helmet.
Moehrig was suspended one game for his actions, while Jennings was fined.
The Browns’ defense apparently is siding with Moehrig in the matter.
“I can’t speak for how he was raised, but if you have nothing good to say, don’t say something to somebody,” Myles Garrett said of Jennings after the game. “He had a lot to say that was demeaning and disparaging toward some of our players and I was trying to separate everybody, and I tried to go up and ask what the problem was and he started coming at me. Some guys just roll like that.”
Jennings caught four passes for 39 yards and a touchdown Sunday in the 49ers’ third straight win.