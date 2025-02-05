Raiders OC Chip Kelly Sums Up His New Coaching Philosophy in Three Words
Ahead of the 2025 season, the Las Vegas Raiders have imported two of 21st-century football's great thinkers: coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
The former was a national champion at USC and Super Bowl winner with the Seattle Seahawks. The latter won a national title this past year as Ohio State's offensive coordinator.
With that championship in his back pocket, Kelly decided to accept a new challenge—and on Wednesday, he signaled his willingness to embrace that challenge by using a phrase from Raiders history.
"My coaching philosophy is very simple —now three words," Kelly said via ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "Just win, baby."
"Just win, baby," for the uninitiated, was a favorite catchphrase of former team owner Al Davis.
Las Vegas, however, has found winning difficult in recent years. The Raiders went 4-13 in 2024, their worst mark since 2014; their last playoff win came all the way back in 2002.