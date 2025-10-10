1 Player the Raiders Must Carve Out a Role for
Many believed the Las Vegas Raiders had one of the best drafts of any team in the National Football League this offseason. However, five games into the season, it is fair to wonder if that is really the case. Las Vegas' draft class has had a minimal impact on the season so far.
That has more to do with issues beyond the rookies' control than with the rookies themselves. However, that does not change the fact that their draft class has played little role through five games. It is an overlooked issue that has quietly played a role in Las Vegas' 1-4 start.
All eyes have rightfully been on rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, which is to be expected for any running back drafted within the top six picks of the draft. However, second-round pick Jack Bech has been largely underutilized.
It is unclear why that is the situation, but with injuries to Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, the Raiders need all the pass catchers they can get. Bech has played just under 21 percent of the Las Vegas' offensive snaps this season, while fourth-round wide receiver Dont'e Thornton has played nearly 62 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps.
They invested too high a pick in Bech for him to barely see the field or get any targets, especially without Bowers and Mayer, and with the team sitting at 1-4. Thornton is taller and has speed, but Bech is the more polished receiver; the Raiders must find a spot for him.
“Yeah, I thought he made some plays. I thought he had some tough catches in there. I thought he did a good job of competing. I thought he did a good job at learning as the game went along. And I think as he continues to play and as he continues to grow, I think he'll continue to get better. I think he's a really good player, really good young player, and he's just growing into what he's going to become,” Smith said.
Before practice this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted some of the positives about Bech as a player.
"He's a really competitive kid, and you saw him catch the ball and break tackles and make first downs a couple times, and it shows up in his blocking as well. He's an aggressive football player, and he fits the style that we like playing with,” Carroll said.
“And so, hopefully Jack [Bech] will continue to have a bigger part in it. He's playing, and he's out there, so it's really likely that Jack will make his plays. Really have a lot of confidence in him in that regard.”
