Raiders' Adam Butler Builds Ideal DT
Current NFL players have the utmost respect for the legends that came before them.
That is especially true for Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler, who has carved out a role for himself and has developed into one of the most underrated interior linemen in the league.
Butler recently joined teammate Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush, to build his ideal defensive tackle.
He was tasked with building the perfect DT using strength, speed and quickness, hands, football IQ, motor, and leadership.
So, what were Butler’s answers?
When it comes to strength, Butler chose the legendary Vince Wilfork.
“They used to tell me stories about him,” Butler said. “We would do the 9-on-7 and one-on-one, and he’s never lost a rep. Just drove dudes five yards every time. They cannot stop him. No one. I’m talking Matt Light, none of them.”
For speed and quickness, Butler went with future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.
For hands, he chose Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro Chris Jones. Crosby agreed.
When it comes to football IQ, Butler chose himself.
For motor and consistency, Butler chose Hall of Famer and former Raider Warren Sapp.
Finally, for leadership and presence, Butler struggled to come up with an answer, so he called on Crosby to help him.
Crosby went with Pittsburgh Steelers star Cam Heyward.
“Great dude, great teammate, great leader, great player,” Crosby said about the seven-time Pro Bowler. “They just keep bringing in D-Tackles, and they just learn behind him.”
Butler also suggested Calais Campbell, who is entering his 18th season in the NFL, as his answer for the defensive tackle with the best leadership.
“Imagine being in the trenches,” Butler said. “Imagine how many times he’s been head-butted. Every play in the trenches. Between practice, games, nah.”
There have been excellent defensive tackles throughout NFL history, and there are plenty in our game today.
A defensive tackle with Vince Wilfork’s strength, Aaron Donald’s quickness, Chris Jones’ hands, Adam Butler’s IQ, Warren Sapp’s motor, and Campbell’s leadership would undoubtedly be the best defensive tackle to ever step foot on a field.
You can watch the entire podcast episode featuring a conversation with Crosby and Butler here.
