How Raiders' Butler is Working to Improve in 2025
After two impressive seasons, defensive tackle Adam Butler earned a multi-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Butler, who posted career-bests in tackles and quarterback hits in 2024, has developed into one of the most underrated interior defensive linemen in the NFL.
He posts numbers on his own, but appreciates setting up other players for sacks and big plays even more.
Butler had the best season of his career last year, but still believes he has another gear he can reach. He was one of the most consistent contributors for the Silver and Black last season, and with another good year, he could knock on the door of the Pro Bowl.
Butler joined teammate Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush, to discuss what he is doing this offseason to improve.
“It’s just eliminating the close calls,” Butler said. “I had so many sacks that I left out there last year. I had five, but I know for a fact I could have had eight or nine. That’s just part of being a veteran player, just figuring out those little details, because I swear, that’s the difference between the elites and guys that are just kind of there. So, I’m just trying to clean that up and make this s— count.”
Butler also said that his mindset is a major factor for him as a player.
“Mindset is, like, ‘You have to make it,’” he said. You have to make the play. You have to lay out, do what you have to do, just make it.”
The Raiders drafted two interior defensive linemen, South Carolina’s Tonka Hemingway and Ole Miss’s JJ Pegues. Butler offered advice for the young rookies as an NFL veteran.
“Don’t toe tip, don’t test the waters,” he said. “Dive in, bro. Just dive in. I would say sacrifice now. I know this is Vegas; there’s a lot of distractions here. Give it up, bro. Sacrifice it, and say, ‘You know what, I’m not going to party. I’m going to grind. When I have off days, I’m going to come in, I’m going to grind, I’m going to get as strong as possible, I’m going to sharpen my mind. I’m not going to come in just because I’m a rookie, I’m a young guy, I’m not going to settle there and say I’m young. I don’t know. I’m trying to learn.’ Spend every day maximizing your opportunity. They won’t have any regrets.”
Butler is on a mission to be better in 2025 than his career-best season in 2024.
The Raiders’ defensive line will be much better for it.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Butler and Crosby here.
You can get all our content when you join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and never miss another story on the 2025 Raiders and more.
We invite you to interact with us when you follow our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.