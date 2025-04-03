Super Bowl Winning WR Reacts After Receiving Signed Brady Jersey
The Philadelphia Eagles' entire roster should be overjoyed coming off a dominant Super Bowl win, which now they should be spending relaxing as much as they can ahead of the next season. One of their players is particularly excited and that's AJ Brown.
The 1,000-yard receiver was exhilarated to receive a signed Tom Brady jersey that came in the mail, which goes to show just how much of an impact the Las Vegas Raider minority owner still has with current players, even if now he's just a reporter.
Brady was recently involved in a dilemma regarding a false report made by TMZ, which claimed he attended a birthday party with a mysterious new love interest when in reality the mysterious woman turned out to be Tie Domi, a close friend of Brady's.
Brady's GOAT status precedes him and even when he's attending a friend's birthday party, he cannot escape the media storm wherever he is present. His attachment to the league has still not faltered despite retiring a couple of years ago.
Hopefully, with his ear so close to the ground, he could provide invaluable insight for the Raiders organization to help turn around their franchise. He could've had a hand in their aggressive off-season signings, and their trade for Geno Smith.
Most of that could've been Pete Carroll vouching for a player he knows has what it takes in this league, but then again, Brady could've had a hand in the hiring of Carroll in the first place. Hopefully, under their shared guidance, it could lead the Raiders to a post-season appearance next season.
The Raiders are lacking a dominant wide receiver, and it's a long shot, but could Brown be interested in playing for the Raiders? It most likely won't happen as the Eagles have him under contract until 2029, but could the allure of Brady's management bring in other players in the future?
It's possible Brady's going to have a hand in which prospect the Raiders select sixth overall, does this mean he'll vouch for Shedeur Sanders, a player he's openly supported and trained with? Either way, the Raiders have done an incredible job by allowing a player with so much experience to give them a helping hand.
Make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.