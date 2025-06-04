AJ Cole Trusts the New Raiders Regime
The Las Vegas Raiders have been enjoying the play of their punter, AJ Cole, for six years now. They signed him to an extension this offseason that keeps him with the team for an additional four years, which shows how much faith they have in him as a player.
He's one of the few players still on their roster who was there when they were the Oakland Raiders, and he's seen the team go through many iterations. As a punter, it may be hard to make a difference in a game, but special teams is an often-overlooked aspect of NFL games.
It helps to have a player who is reliable and knows how to execute the simple stuff, and having an experienced punter is something the Raiders can hang their hats on. Being with the team for so long, he's had his ups and downs with the Silver and Black.
Despite all the losses that have happened so far in his career, he is optimistic about their future as the winds of change are blowing in Las Vegas. He sounded off in an interview about the Raiders' new regime has him excited for next season.
"I mean to be completely honest with you, I haven't been this excited to come to work in a really long time. I'm having more fun playing football than I've had in quite a while, and showing up to work every day has been the easiest it's been.
When you have the opportunity to sign a deal with a regime like that, and with people you really trust, and with an organization you truly feel like is heading in the right direction, it makes the process easier for sure".
The Raiders have done a lot to shake up their roster in the offseason, and the excitement in the air is palpable for Cole and Raider Nation alike. They have plenty of incoming rookies who are ready to make a difference and shift the culture in Las Vegas.
Of course, that change starts from the top, and who better to shape their franchise than legendary head coach Pete Carroll? Carroll has already made his presence felt with the Raiders and will continue to do so as the years go on. The Raiders are primed to turn their franchise around, and everyone around the organization can feel it.
