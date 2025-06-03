Pete Carroll Made Smart Decisions With Raiders' Staff
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in Pete Carroll to be their head coach with the hopes that he'd build a foundation that the team could improve on in later years. He's done an amazing job so far, setting them up for success in year one, and under Carroll, the Raiders can exceed many people's expectations in 2025.
Carroll spared no time in spreading his influence in Las Vegas, as it can be expected that he had a hand in them trading for Geno Smith, a quarterback he has plenty of history and is comfortable coaching.
Carroll has a track record of success, but he knows that he can't turn this franchise around all on his own. That's why the Raiders are making Chip Kelly their offensive coordinator has such good synergy with Carroll as their head coach, as both of them will be looking to do the same thing on offense.
Although Kelly is coming off a year where he helped the Ohio State Buckeyes win a national championship, the Raiders making him the highest-paid offensive coordinator is a sizable risk. His return to the NFL and how well his offense can translate to that level will determine how much the Raiders can win next year.
Carroll allowed college success to dictate who he wanted on his staff, believing that it was important for the offense they would try to implement in Las Vegas. Levi Edwards is a digital team reporter for Raiders.com, and he broke down how this mentality affected Smith's decision-making.
"Carroll has brought in a lot of new faces he's never worked with, many from the college level. At the NFL Combine, Carroll said this was a strategic choice – believing that coaches who've recently been at the college level provide valuable intel in scouting and ability to relate to younger players.
This includes running backs coach Deland McCullough, who was with a Notre Dame team that played in the CFB National Championship Game last year. Ironically, he was defeated by an Ohio State team which new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was with".
Carroll's expertise and savviness shine through with his decision-making, and for the sake of Raider Nation, hopefully, this gamble will turn out to work wonders for the Raiders.
