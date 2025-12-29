Inside the Raiders’ Present and Future: Updates Straight from Team Headquarters

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-14 on the season after another dismal, frustrating, and embarrassing loss.

But all hope is not lost.

There are real and legitimate reasons for Raider Nation, who have suffered for the past two decades, to have at least some grounds for hope, if not all-out faith.

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Bright Light of Hope or an Oncoming Train

The reality is that each bright light could be an oncoming train, thus leading to disaster. Here are the pros and cons of each.

Flush With Cash

PRO: With over $100 million in cap space for next season, the Raiders are immediately in a position to fix multiple holes and openings on their roster.

CON: The futility of this franchise means the Raiders will have to overpay for free agents to convince them to come to the desert and try to reestablish a once proud franchise.

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis, GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick

PRO: With a loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders would secure the number one overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, thus ensuring them either an elite player or a multitude of players if they should trade out.

CON: The NFL Draft is not an exact science, and the Raiders have not had the success as of late in the league’s most prolific way of gathering talent. The Raiders can’t afford to get this wrong, and the pressure will be enormous, even with some calling it the most critical NFL Draft in Raiders history.

RAIDER NATION NOT PLEASED WITH LAS VEGAS RAIDERS | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Building Blocks for the Future

PRO: With assets like Maxx Crosby, Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, and a few others, this is not a team altogether void of talent.

CONS: While this roster is not altogether void of talent, one can’t pretend that multiple spots have to be addressed for this team to get back to being relevant, let alone NFL Playoff worthy.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Leadership of Pete Carroll

PRO: Pete Carroll is a sure Hall of Fame coach has a proven track record of winning, and winning at a very high level when he has been put in charge. The Raiders didn’t do that in 2025, and if they bring him back with the edict of fixing the franchise for the long-term and not a quick hit temporary success, there is no reason to think he can’t.

CON: While not in charge in 2025, Carroll made plenty of decisions that one can honestly question, and that alone could make some say no thanks to a second year.

Leadership (Without Pete Carroll)

PRO: The Raiders have Tom Brady who is the dominant voice inside the organization, and his hand-picked General Manager in John Spytek. With the potential number one overall pick, and stability at least from the top up, flush with cash, and some building blocks, this is an attractive job.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

CON: The Raiders have a proven record of a short fuse and not letting anyone get momentum and accomplish anything. Mark Davis has had two coaches lead the franchise to the NFL Playoffs since he took over, and he has fired both. The last two coaches were one-and-done, and what coach with a bright future would want to connect with a franchise that is better known for instability and losing than winning?

A Deep Dive into All of This

Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast explores all of this, and you can watch it below:

