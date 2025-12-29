Raiders Have Nowhere Left to Fall — How Can They Fix a Broken Franchise?

LAS VEGAS, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders fell to a dismal 2-14 on the season tonight, while taking the lead for the number one overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But, with the most beautiful edifice in all of the National Football League full of thousands of empty seats, and a fan base cheering for the New York Giants to score, the actual bottom of how fair this once-feared and storied franchise came into view.

Just Lose, Baby

Hearing the cheers of Raider Nation every time the Giants scored (they tallied 34 points) was a smack in the face to everyone about how far and how bad things are, from what this franchise represents.

Maxx Make a MAXXimum Statement

This is getting bad: Maxx Crosby is posting videos on IG of himself playing basketball and jumping on the trampoline.



Sending a clear message to the Raiders organization.



Crosby is PISSED after they placed him on IR.



Maxx Crosby left the building this week after he was told he was being sat. The NFL’s best defensive player had sought two other opinions than the Raiders, who told him he could play, and he wasn’t happy.

So while the Raiders chose to sit him, he put his condition on full display with an Instagram video showcasing his physical prowess.

In a world of selfish, me-first athletes, the Raiders “Unicorn” wanted to play, and how can you do anything but admire the guts and commitment to excellence that his franchise preaches, but he practices.

Never one to leave his teammates' side, Carroll had to admit when asked if Crosby was at Allegiant Stadium tonight, "No, he'll be with us in the morning."

The Wrong Message Sent, or Received?

The Raiders looked beat down and beaten from the moment the game started. Perhaps the team's decision to shut down multiple players sent a message that the franchise was waving the white flag, so the players followed suit?

Carroll wasn’t buying that.

"No, I don't think that is the issue. I think the issue is those guys weren't playing, and then we go down a level. Mike Mayer had a great game for us today. I mean, just a great game in filling in for Brock [Bowers]. I can't say anybody on defense picked it up, it was obvious, in terms of filling in for Maxx [Crosby], but we tried. We did all that we could to try to get a good game out of this. The unfortunate part is, when you get the kickoff return, it's like, 'Okay, and that's all three phases.' You have an axe to grind. It was just a mess."

Raider Nation, You Have a Problem

The Raiders, let’s be more direct, Mark Davis has spent over $66 million on QB Geno Smith, picked a generational talent in Ashton Jeanty, and signed multiple free agents, while overhauling the front office and coaching staff.

The 2025 Raiders are worse than the 2024. I asked Carroll where the season go sideways, considering no one saw this coming?

"We didn't win a game in preseason. We were fortunate to tie in Seattle in the preseason. We just haven't found our wins; we haven't found a way to win. We saw a tremendous game right off the bat in New England, obviously. Look at their team now. They've had a fantastic season, and that was a pretty solid win for us. Brock [Bowers] got hurt in that game in the fourth quarter, and I don't think we adapted well with that, so we went through a few weeks of floundering. I don't even know how long it took us to get to the Titans game to get the next win, but it seemed like forever. I had no place in my mind to see this either, so you just try to figure out how to go one week at a time. Come on back, and find the focus to work really hard, and give it a really good shot to see if we can play good football. That's what we're going to try to do again. I don't doubt these guys one bit. If you're asking the question in a little bit, 'Did it go south or something?' I don't think that. I think that's what we look like without those guys playing. Unfortunately, they're that valuable to us. Everybody tried. Everybody did everything they could and all that, but it just wasn't enough."

Does Ownership Still Support Carroll?

At 2-14 with rumors running wild from the NFL media people that franchise owners and management speak to, the reality is that Pete Carroll’s future with the Raiders is in serious doubt.

Carroll isn’t stupid, and he knows how the NFL media game works. Does he still feel supported by ownership? His answer was telling:

"Yeah, I do. From all the guys I've talked to, I do feel I have their support. What that means, I don't know. But our conversations have been really good."

Complete Recap of the Situation

