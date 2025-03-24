Where Raiders' Favorite Safeties Land on Big Board
The Las Vegas Raiders lost safety Tre'von Moehrig and despite the signing of do-it-all defensive back Jeremy Chinn, there is a very good chance they take a safety in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema compiled a big board of the top 300 prospects in the draft -- where do the best safety prospects sit?
9. Malaki Starks, Georgia
Sikkema: "Starks was a playmaker in the SEC for three straight seasons. He brings good football IQ, tackling and movement ability to play free, strong and slot. He isn't a rare athlete, but he's a starting-caliber player for the backend of any defense."
39. Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
Sikkema: "Watts is the best ball-hawking safety in this class thanks to his intelligence and ability to break on the football. That will have him drafted somewhere on Day 2, even with his tackling woes."
45. Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Sikkema: "Emmanwori is a tricky prospect who will require a leap of faith, considering where he's likely to be drafted. His elite athleticism and playmaking ability suggest his ceiling could be on par with a player like Kerby Joseph, but his underwhelming box play and questionable technique and instincts are more reminiscent of Isaiah Simmons, who was drafted in the first round in 2020 but has struggled to find a natural NFL position."
84. Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State
Sikkema: "Winston's tape and the athleticism that he showed off in 2023 made him a prospect worthy of going in the first round. While his recent injury muddies his projection, he's still one of the top safeties available if he can fully recover."
94. Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
Sikkema: "Toughness and tenacity are Ransom's calling cards, which he makes good use of in all facets of the game. While he may lack the tools some other prospects have, he has the instincts and awareness to make up for it."
95. Andrew Mukuba, Texas
Sikkema: "Mukuba's lacking run-defense skill set may turn off some teams, but his instincts and athleticism in coverage make him a top prospect. His game is reminiscent of Devin McCourty, who excelled as a true free safety later in his career with the Patriots but had the savviness to make plays from a variety of alignments because of his football intelligence."
