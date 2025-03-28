Top Free Agents Remaining for Raiders
Even before free agency officially started, the Las Vegas Raiders were making moves to improve their roster for next season. The Silver and Black went on to trade for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady were all in agreement that the team needed a veteran quarterback.
The Raiders then went on and signed free agents in areas they needed to after key free agents that were on the Raiders last season went elsewhere. The one thing that Carroll and Spytek did not want to do was panic and sign free agents just because they are at the top of the market and overpay them.
With many teams focusing on the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft the Raiders are still looking at the remaining free agency class to see if they can add any more talent that will make their team better next season and will bring leadership to the locker room.
There are still many good free agents out there who can bring value to any team in the National Football League.
One remaining free agent that the Raiders can go after is cornerback Asante Samuel and take him from their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. Samuel still has the ability to be a team's starting cornerback. That is also a position the Raiders need to address with depth before the start of training camp. Samuel is ranked 32th from the top 100 free agents according to NBC Sports.
On the offensive side the Raiders are currently looking for another receiver that can be the second receiver along Jakobi Meyers. One option is veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper was ranked No. 37 on the list.
Cooper will be a good fit with the Silver and Black as the number two receiver. Cooper showed last season that he can still be a good receiver in the league and a reunion back to the team that drafted him is not out of the question. Cooper can cause problems with his elite route running and the ability to go get the ball down the field.
The Raiders will do whatever it takes to put together the best roster they can before the start of next season. This new regime is looking at everything because they want to turn things around fast, starting in 2025.
