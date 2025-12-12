The Raiders’ Key Defensive Adjustment Needed in Week 15

At 2-11, the Las Vegas Raiders have no incentive to win the remainder of the games in 2025. The only team standing between them and the 1st overall pick is the New York Giants, and they play much easier competition in Week 15 than the Raiders.

The defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles , have been floundering as of late. They've lost three weeks in a row, and their offense has only cracked 20 points once since their bye week. Though it would be catastrophic for their chances to secure the number one overall pick with a win, what can the Raiders do defensively to capitalize on their recent struggles?

Key Defensive Adjustments

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus released some key insights ahead of every matchup in Week 15, and for the Raiders, they're going to have to mix up their game plan if they want to pull off the upset win. They use single-high coverage a lot, which opens the door for Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown to make them pay.

"On the other side, the Raiders defense relies heavily on post-snap single-high looks, using them on 60% of plays, the fifth-highest rate in the league. That tendency is likely to encourage Jalen Hurts and the Eagles to attack vertically, as Philadelphia leads the NFL with an 18% deep-pass rate against single-high coverage".

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ. Brown (11) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for the Raiders defense, they're banged up heading into this matchup. They lost one of their best corners, Kyu Blu Kelly, in their loss to the Denver Broncos . He's out for the season, which already poses a problem in their secondary.

To make matters worse, both Jamal Adams and Jeremy Chinn were limited participants in practice and are questionable to suit up against the Eagles. Adams' career resurgence in Las Vegas has been a sight to see, and Chinn's veteran presence will be missed in their backfield if he can't play.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Another huge loss would be Maxx Crosby sitting out for the game, as he's also questionable and didn't participate fully in practice. Crosby being out dramatically shifts the effectiveness of their pass rush, and if he isn't available, they should rethink how they're going to defend the Eagles' offense.

He's by far their best player on defense, and if he isn't available, they should give more attention to their secondary and send minimal pressure towards Hurts. He's coming off a five-turnover performance. They should play back and let him bury their offense in his own mistakes.

Key Offensive Adjustments

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws downfield against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Their adjustments on defense mean nothing if they can't score on offense, and that means they'll also have to change up their formula with Kenny Pickett as quarterback. He provided an immediate boost to their passing attack in his limited time as the starter against Denver, and their game plan should live and die through their best offensive weapon, Brock Bowers .

"Brock Bowers will present a significant challenge for the Eagles defense thanks to his explosiveness after the catch. Since entering the league in 2024, he has produced 704 yards after the catch when targeted from in-line or slot alignments — third most among all players — and his 28 explosive receptions rank sixth in the NFL".

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after catching a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bowers has caught three touchdowns in the past two weeks, and I expect that trend to continue on the road. Pickett was able to lead two scoring drives in under two minutes against the Broncos' defense, and Bowers' run after the catch will help them march down the field.

And yet, the Eagles' defense isn't anything to look over. Caleb Rogers will face a huge test against their defensive line after improving their offensive line play single-handedly since he's gotten increased reps. Their line has to hold up to some capacity if they want any chance of Pickett's first game as their starter to go smoothly.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

This is another game where Ashton Jeanty looks to be ineffective, as the Eagles' defensive line isn't going to give up any big rushing lanes. However, their run defense is bottom ten in the NFL. If Pickett starts turning the ball over, it may be time for them just to pound the rock.

The Raiders may not win five games this season, but they have a chance to beat the reigning Super Bowl champions. It'd be a statement win for Pete Carroll in his first year as head coach, and would go a long way in proving he belongs in that position.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on what the Raiders can do defensively WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.