The Las Vegas Raiders had a pretty abysmal showing in Greg Olson's second game as offensive coordinator.

They managed to sneak in an additional three points on a desperate Daniel Carlson field goal that made it a one-possession affair, but the buzzer rang before his kick could get through the uprights. That caused quite the uproar with bettors who took the Denver Broncos to cover their 7.5-point spread, as the Raiders wound up losing 24-17.

Not only did Las Vegas lose that game, but it also lost its starting quarterback, with Geno Smith exiting with a shoulder injury in the second half.

He hasn't practiced yet this week and isn't expected to suit up for the Raiders' Week 15 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Kenny Pickett played admirably in Smith's absence against the Broncos, albeit in garbage time. Can this team build on the momentum that Pickett found and show some life versus the reigning champions?

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) reacts with wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) as the pair connected for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

What can Kenny Pickett do as a full-time starter?

The good news for the Las Vegas Raiders is that Kenny Pickett should be well prepared for his bout with the Philadelphia Eagles' defense, considering he saw them in practice every week last year as Philly's backup quarterback. He should have some key insight on how to take advantage of a unit that's been mostly underwhelming this season.

Despite an absolutely loaded depth chart, the Eagles have mostly been mundane on that side of the ball. They rank just ninth in defensive EPA (expected points added) per play. They're particularly vulnerable on the ground, where they're just 18th in EPA, 26th in yards allowed per game, and 20th in yards per carry.

That could lead to a breakout game for Ashton Jeanty, who's been in a slump in the second half of the campaign. He hasn't had more than 50 yards rushing in four weeks and has averaged just 34 yards per game since mid-October.

Jalen Carter is questionable against the Raiders, which is an encouraging sign, although the Raiders' offensive line hasn't been able to get push on the front versus anybody.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Kenny Pickett | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

If Las Vegas wants to run the ball well in this game, it'll have to keep Philadelphia honest with its air attack first.

The onus is on Pickett to show that he can find success behind this porous O-line and push the ball downfield. FanDuel has his line set at just 186.5 passing yards. It'll be difficult for the Raiders to pull off the stunner if he can't meet the number.

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

To see all of the Raiders' key player props ahead of each game this season, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.