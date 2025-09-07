Why the Raiders' Debut Will Be One NFL's Most Intriguing
Las Vegas Raiders added Ashton Jeanty in this year's NFL Draft, giving them a newfound ground game on which they can build the rest of their offense.
The Phenom's Debut
Bucky Brooks of NFL.com recently noted which of the debuts around the National Football League are worth watching the most. He listed the debut of Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty as one of the top ones.
"Pete Carroll strongly believes a dominant ground game can lead a team out of the doldrums, a notion that's supported by fruitful experiences with Reggie Bush and LenDale White at USC and Marshawn Lynch in Seattle. Jeanty could help the decorated coach resurrect the Raiders as a true workhorse with an electric game and the competitive stamina to carry the load as an RB1," Brooks said.
"Though the rookie steps into a lineup that features an All-Pro at tight end (Brock Bowers) and a two-time Pro Bowler at quarterback (Geno Smith), Jeanty could immediately become the straw that stirs the drink as the centerpiece of a run-heavy attack that aspires to drive the length of the field on a series of 4-yard runs between the tackles."
Following practice this week, Jeanty explained what he was looking forward to the most in Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots. After all of the hype that has surrounded the talented running back, he finally gets to suit up against another team in a meaningful game.
Still, Jeanty aims to keep things simple and make as many plays as he can for himself and his teammates. Although Jeanty is undoubtedly making a jump in competition level, so is every other rookie and so did every rookie before him.
Jeanty plans to be as mentally and physically prepared as possible.
"Just going out there with the boys and playing football. I mean, obviously I want to make plays for the team, but more than anything I just want to see us as a group go out there and dominate,” Jeanty said.
“Prepare like I have before. Obviously, in the NFL details are a step higher, so I'm taking my details a step higher and how I'm preparing for the game, whether that's watching film, making sure I know the playbook in and out, what I'm going to see on defense. But exactly that, prepare like it was a Super Bowl game or not, prepare the exact same way."
"I mean they're a great group. Some of the guys are more physical, especially the defensive ends, really setting that edge using speed and great moves. Milton [Williams] being a more physical guy, disrupting the run and stuff like that. So, definitely a good group."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.