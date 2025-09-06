Do Not Sleep on This Raiders Veteran
The Las Vegas Raiders are all systems go for their Week 1 matchup vs. the New England Patriots, and one veteran performance might put them over the top.
Raiders Vet is Good at What He Does
Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports believes Jakobi Meyers could be a sleeper pick for success this Sunday. Meyers had a solid offseason and training camp and will undoubtedly be a significant part of the Raiders' plans this season.
"Amari Cooper retired Thursday, and now Meyers should definitely be the No. 1 receiver for the Raiders, if there was any doubt. I like the upside for rookie Dont'e Thornton Jr., who is a deep sleeper for this week, but Meyers should be second on the team in targets, at worst, behind Brock Bowers," Eisenberg said.
"And this is a revenge game for Meyers since he played the first four years of his career in New England. He faced the Patriots in 2023 in Las Vegas and had five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. And New England standout cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) is out for this game."
During Organized Team Activities, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly raved about Meyers' skill set and what he brings to the offense. Meyers is coming off a season in which he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards and is entering a contract season in Las Vegas.
"Yeah, I think he's versatile. He could play both inside and outside receiver. He's got experience doing both. His ability in terms of catching the football, his drop rate, I think, is zero. Anything thrown in his direction, he seems to somehow come down on I think he's got a really good understanding of coverage and schemes, where he knows how to get himself open at the appropriate time,” Kelly said.
Kelly also noted Meyers' unique ability to get open and make plays in space. The veteran receiver is undoubtedly an asset to Kelly and the Raiders.
“And that's part of it. Being a receiver is you have to be where you're supposed to be when you're supposed to be there with separation and catch a football, and he can do all four of those things. So, really, the leader of that group, and we're young at the at the wideout spot,” Kelly said.
“But for those guys to be able to rely on someone like Jakobi to kind of, 'Been there, done that'. He's been in two organizations and was really good at both. And just really happy that we get a chance to work with him, and have at least a veteran him and tryout there at the wideout spots that can help some of the young guys out there."
