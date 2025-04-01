Favorite Team Fit For the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders need a run game, and head coach Pete Carroll loves the run game, so the consensus pick for the Raiders in the first round is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, widely considered to be a generational prospect at the position and the best since Saquon Barkley in 2018.
"Jeanty plays a position that has become devalued on draft day, but his unique talent and the resurgence of the run game in the NFL should force teams to reconsider that factor when weighing his value," wrote NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein in an evaluation. "He’s the ultimate yardage creator, with the talent and skill set to succeed independent of the quality of his blocking. Jeanty’s speed forces linebackers to flow hard outside, creating cutback lanes and chunk runs, while his vision, balance and elusiveness get it done along the interior.
"The threat of what he can do on the ground should create ideal play-action opportunities for his team, allowing his next play-caller to, say, unburden a young quarterback or any other passer being asked to shoulder too much of the offense. He’s compact and muscular, but there could be some minor concern surrounding his massive workload in 2024. This top-flight running back is capable of becoming the face of an offense in a league where the pendulum might be swinging back to the running game. Jeanty has future All-Pro talent."
It is no surprise that Carroll and the Raiders are so heavily tied to the prospect. ESPN's Matt Bowen listed his favorite team-based fits for each top 20 prospect in the draft.
Jeanty and the Raiders were the pick.
"Part of the identity of Pete Carroll's past teams has been the run game, and the Raiders have a weakness there," Bowen wrote. "They were last in rushing last season, averaging 79.8 yards. But they could add a No. 1 running back with high-end NFL traits early in Round 1. Jeanty led the nation with 2,601 rushing yards and 126 forced missed tackles in 2024.
"Under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, we'll see gap schemes in Las Vegas, which would allow Jeanty to stay on the run track. Kelly's zone concepts would also give Jeanty an opportunity to press the edges or find cutback lanes. And he could also operate as an underneath outlet in the pass game for quarterback Geno Smith."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.