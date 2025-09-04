Raiders Rookie Already Learning Valuable Lessons
The Las Vegas Raiders have a head coach in Pete Carroll who is known for playing his young players a lot. That will again be the case this season, so much so that the roster itself explains how pivotal rookies are to Carroll and the Raiders' front office.
How Things Are Coming Along for the Raiders
Following practice leading up to the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots, Jeanty spoke to the media about various topics. Jeanty noted how his first few months in the league have been compared to his time playing college football.
“I think just from the standpoint of being a pro, coming here, getting to work, showing us the way, us rookies, what it takes to prep our bodies, mentally prepare in the film room, all those type things, but also helping us - the vets in my room like Raheem [Mostert] helping us with different things, teaching, helping with plays that I need help with, whether it's protection, whatever it is. You can see that at every single position," Jeanty said.
Jeanty will finally take the field in a meaningful game that the Raiders will do all they can to try to win. Jeanty noted what excites him the most about the team's Week 1 matchup.
"Just going out there with the boys and playing football. I mean, obviously I want to make plays for the team, but more than anything I just want to see us as a group go out there and dominate,” Jeanty said.
As the Raiders prepare for the Patriots, Jeanty explained his biggest learning lessons so far.
"I learned I probably need to make more guys miss. But no, I just think the mentality of us as a team, we're going to play fast, we're going to play physical, and we're going to play smart, and just continuing to uphold that standard in the running back room, let it translate to the whole team," Jeanty said.
"I mean, I just kind of take it as a joke, because I feel like me as a player, I've been a pretty physical player and the scenarios I was put in, I kind of had to. But yeah, obviously, you want to pick and choose your battles. The season is long, and I want to be available throughout the whole season."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.