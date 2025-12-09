An Honest Look at Where the Raiders Stand

The Las Vegas Raiders have a long way to go to become a more competitive football team. They have an even longer way to go to become a team that can win on a consistent basis.

Grading the Raiders

The Raiders ' loss to the Denver Broncos was more of the same for a Raiders team in the middle of an extended losing streak. The Raiders' issues are roster-related, meaning they will not get fixed before the end of the season with outside help. Las Vegas must make things work with the players they have.

John Breech of CBS Sports graded every team's performance from Week 14. Breech was not impressed with the Raiders, giving them a C- on their loss to the Broncos. Las Vegas has now lost 11 out of its last 12 games and is only a few more losses away from securing the first pick in the draft.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball as Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) defends during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"The Raiders' offense sputtered against the Broncos: Geno Smith rarely had time to throw,Ashton Jeanty had no room to run, and outside of their opening possessions, the Raiders just couldn't move the ball," Breech said.

"If the past seven weeks have proved one thing, it's that the Raiders are probably going to have to blow things up and start over on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. And maybe the defensive side, too. You know what? It might just be time for a total reset."

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll leaves the field after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After the loss to the Broncos, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained his feelings on the current state of his team. Carroll initially believed the Raiders could win upwards of 10 games this season, as he is accustomed to winning that many games per season during his professional career.

Then, reality set in. Las Vegas sustained several injuries that it could not afford to. Weeks later, the Raiders sit at 2-11. Still, Carroll believes his team is close to turning things around.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and defensive end Charles Snowden (49) leave the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"It is close. The game was 14-7 and they had a punt return. And we were there, we just needed our next drive to get in there. We're holding it together. The conscience of the team on the field, they're holding it together. They're working their ass off to make the next play, thinking it's going to turn. We have a surprisingly positive attitude about it,” Carroll said.

“That's a part of our culture, and it's a part of the expectation of how we operate, but it's there. It's just we have to go do it again. That's what we talked about in the locker room after the game. It's how we show up on Monday and go to work on Wednesday and take the next step together. These guys want to do that. Hopefully the fans will hang with that and wait it out and be there when it turns is what I would like to see."

