Raiders Finally Making Long-Awaited Move For Rookie Class

After weeks of losing with veterans on the field, the Las Vegas Raiders' coaching staff decided to give their younger players more opportunities to shine on game days. Las Vegas' rookies have earned more playing time through practice, but at 2-11, Las Vegas has to see what their rookies can do.

The Raiders are set for a vital offseason, but to make sound decisions, they must figure out what the players they currently have on the roster can do when it counts.

Raiders Rookies Continue to Rise

After having a chance to look over Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll praised rookie cornerback Darien Porter for his performance. Porter is a player many believe Carroll had a significant role in drafting, as he possesses many qualities Carroll values in a corner.

Porter has shown the ability to learn quickly and to make adjustments after making a mistake. Porter was one of the Raiders' top draft picks in the most recent NFL Draft. They need him to continue developing over the next four weeks and over the offseason.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“Yeah, I thought this was his best game, even the first the back shoulder throw, I mean, he played it perfectly. He was a fraction of an inch from getting his hand in the pocket and knocking that ball out, too,” Carroll said.

“He challenged the heck out of it, and I thought he played a really nice game. And he's been working at it, he's really clean technique-wise, he's a real product of our system. I'm really fired up about that, because he looked really good yesterday."

Carroll noted several other rookies played well on Sunday, including Jack Bech and Caleb Rogers. Las Vegas must continue giving their rookies more playing time over the next four weeks.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws downfield against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"Yeah, Jack [Bech] had a good, solid game, and it's funny how it goes. We had a really good week, and we highlighted him in one-on-one situations during the week to see how he would do, and he showed up really well. And so, the fact that he came through and played well in the game just kind of goes along with it,” Carroll said.

'So, I'm really happy for him. And he's a tough dude, and we like him on the field out there. Caleb [Rogers] made it through the game, played the whole game. That's a success in itself, that he was able to hold up against those guys. It's a terrific rush from them and he played okay, and he'll get way better because of it. His confidence will be there and he'll feel comfortable."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) reacts with wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) as the pair connected for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Make sure to get all of your Raiders stories right away when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW .