Raiders Rookie Ashton 'Deuce' Jeanty Sounds Off on Major Purchase
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft, but there is a number much more critical to the talented running back. Jeanty explained to Kay Adams the process of getting the No. 2 jersey from kicker Daniel Carlson.
“I called him and I’m like, ‘I’m trying to get that No. 2. I’m willing to negotiate whatever you’re thinking. I gave him what I was thinking first. Then, he came back, and I’m like, ‘I’ve got to do it. I got to drop that little bag for No. 2.’ I’ve worn it the majority of my career. It’s the day greatness was born, the day I was born — December 2. It’s a family number. All my family members who played sports, they wore No. 2," Jeanty said.
Jeanty explained further how much he paid Carlson, without giving a specific number. Jeanty also explained that some of the cost went to charity.
“You could probably buy a house. Actually, I’m not going to say a house. You could buy a car, like a nice Mercedes," Jeanty said.
Ian Cummings of the Pro Football Network explained Jeanty's skill set and how he will be able to help the Raiders this upcoming season. After rushing for the fewest yards of any team in the league last season, the Raiders desperately need what Jeanty brings to the table.
"At first glance, Jeanty’s size — 5’8 1/4″ — seems diminutive. But in truth, it’s one of his greatest strengths. At around 5’8″ with a rocked-up 217-pound frame, Jeanty has elite running leverage and compact mass. That, in tandem with his other traits, makes him extremely hard to take down," Cummings said.
"Jeanty has the baseline vision, explosiveness, and physicality that all offensive coordinators covet in their ball carriers. But the Boise State RB takes things three steps further with his extraordinary creative framework — a framework that’s assuredly translatable in the NFL.
"As a creative threat, Jeanty possesses a devastating elusion fusion that combines crisp agility, lower-body flexibility, post-cut explosiveness, effortless contact balance, and a sixth-sense level of spatial understanding and feel. That fusion makes him almost 1-of-1."
Jeanty can help the Raiders in more ways than one. In the passing game, he presents an option out of the backfield that the Raiders have not had in a few seasons.
"As a natural runner, Jeanty inspires awe. And as a receiving threat, he has immense upside as well. Not only is he a natural catcher, but his skill set is extremely conducive to yards after catch, and he has the fluidity and energy in his motion to supplement a full route tree," Cummings said.
"At his size, Jeanty will always have some slight limitations as a pass blocker, but even there, he gives great effort and has enough strength. Simply put, Jeanty is a complete three-down volume back with the devastating creative ability to give defenses nightmares for years on end."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about Ashton Jeanty in 2025.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Ashton Jeanty in 2025.