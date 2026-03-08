Several Decisions Will Determine the Raiders' Move at No. 14
When it comes to the No. 14 overall pick that they just received, like every other team in every other league, the Las Vegas Raiders must decide whether or not to select the best player available or a player that fits one of the many roster needs that they have heading into the offseason.
Raiders' Questions
In his first offseason as the Raiders' general manager, John Spytek had an easy decision in the first round, as the best player available with the No. 6 pick in the draft also fit a significant need for the Raiders. While some may disagree, the Raiders could not pass on running back Ashton Jeanty.
Las Vegas will have another easy decision to make in this year's draft, with the top pick, as they need a quarterback. There is no conversation of need versus best player for the Raiders and Fernando Mendoza. However, the No. 14 pick will be the most significant case of the question for Spytek.
Las Vegas desperately needs linebackers, cornerbacks and offensive linemen. When the No. 14 pick rolls around, there will likely be plenty of the top talent available at all of those positions. For the first time of his young tenure with the team, the Raiders' have a challenge decision with a first-round pick.
The best player available at the No. 14 pick might not be at a position the Raiders have ranked as their most significant need at the time. They will have multiple position groups and multiple talented players to fill those multiple position groups when they select for the second time in the first round.
Spytek recently emphasized how critical it is to add as many talented players as possible. The No. 14 pick is a vital chance for them to do so.
"I think our job in the personnel department is give Klint [Kubiak] as many good players as we can that fit his vision and his scheme. I think one of the things we really liked about Klint was that he's got a system that highlights what the players can do," Spytek said at the NFL Combine.
"He talked a lot about that in the interviews. And so, our job is to use that and go forward with that and just get him quality people and football players that that can bring this offense to life."
Part of giving Kubiak and company the players they need to be successful will be prioritizing which positions are most important. This will directly impact what they decide to do with the No. 14 pick in the draft. With 11 picks in the upcoming draft, Las Vegas is set up for success.
Still, they must select wisely with the No. 14 pick. Las Vegas has no shortage of needs to address, as several positions need starters and quality depth options behind them.
Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant