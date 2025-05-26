BREAKING: Raiders Sign Punter A.J. Cole to Massive Deal
The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a four-year deal worth nearly $16 million with Cole, a two-time All-Pro punter who has been a weapon for the Raiders since joining the team.
This contract extension makes Cole the highest-paid punter in the National Football League. Cole has been a steady presence for the Raiders' special teams unit.
Cole had one more year left on his contract, the extension ties him to the Raiders for the next five years. Last season, Cole averaged nearly 51 yards per punt. It was the third time he averaged over 50 yards per punt on a season.
Cole has been a dependable punter for the Raiders since joining the team in 2019. NFL insider Jordan Schultz noted that Cole's contract includes $11 million guaranteed. Cole undoubtedly is worth every penny, especially as the salary cap increases annually.
Cole told Shultz that he doubted his playing future when he went undrafted. He has gone from doubting his ability to play football to the highest-paid punter in the National Football League.
"There was a point where I thought football might be over. After the draft, doubt started to creep in. I went into the Raiders rookie tryout thinking, ‘These might be the last three days of football I ever get.’ So I enjoyed every second—and I’ve been doing that for six years now. ... Being the last Oakland Raider and the first Vegas punter means a lot to me. The history at this position in this organization is unlike anything else—and the fans really get it."I love the organization, I love the fans, and I love Las Vegas. I told my agents: I want to be here for a long time. I want to play until I’m 40. I want to play forever," Cole said.
The Raiders continue to build out their roster by adding new talent and solidifying the talent they already have on the roster by signing them to fair, but reasonable deals. Las Vegas continues to plan for the future by strategically retaining critical players.
There is plenty to be excited about for the Raiders this upcoming season. After extending Cole's contract, the Raiders are one step closer to a more productive season.
